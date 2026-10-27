Gianluigi Donnarumma: ‘Mistakes’ analysed by Enzo Maresca after Man City goalkeeper receives criticism

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has defended Gianluigi Donnarumma following a recent dip in form, insisting that mistakes are an inevitable consequence of football’s relentless fixture schedule.

Donnarumma has established himself as Man City’s undisputed first-choice shot-stopper since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Paris Saint-Germain last summer for a reported £26m.

The Italy international has delivered several important performances between the sticks for the Citizens, but he has also been prone to making costly mistakes leading to goals conceded.

Donnarumma was at fault for the second goal conceded by City in their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, allowing a low shot from Nicolas Jackson to fly under his 6ft 5in frame standing in the centre of the goal.

The 27-year-old should also have done better with PSG’s first and fourth goals scored against City in their 4-2 Champions League defeat earlier this month, while his distribution and reactions when dealing with corners have also led to criticism.

"Strong guy" Donnarumma will make mistakes, says Maresca

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Donnarumma is one of five Man City stars who will miss Wednesday’s EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion after being allowed time off following the loss at Villa Park.

Number two Geronimo Rulli will come in against Brighton and start just his second game for the club since joining in the summer, but Donnarumma is expected to return for Saturday’s Premier League clash against the same opponent.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Maresca was asked to share his thoughts on Donnarumma’s dip in form and whether it is a concern for him going forward.

He told reporters: "When a football player or manager don't get results or make some mistakes, it's normal that it [criticism] is a consequence.

“Gigio, I think, since we started has done well. It's part of the season, they're playing so many games, so many minutes that sometimes it's almost impossible to not make a mistake.

"He's quite a strong guy. He knows anyway that when he makes some mistake, he doesn't need us to tell him that was a mistake. He recognises that and it's part of the game."

Maresca "completely happy" with "top guy" Guehi after recent mistakes

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Marc Guehi is another Man City player who has come under fire in recent weeks, making his latest mistake for the opening goal conceded in the defeat at Villa Park.

However, Maresca is pleased with Guehi's reaction and has been impressed with the defender’s ability to shake off last weekend’s disappointment.

“I’m completely, especially in this moment, happy with Marc,” said Maresca. “The way he reacted was fantastic. He is a top guy, a leader, one of the captains and I love Marc to be honest. When they make some mistakes, they recognise. Marc is aware now.

“He’s played all minutes since the start of the season with us and the international team. In the last two weeks he didn’t play Champions League game, he played 45 minutes the other day, so he’s completely okay.”

Unlike Donnarumma, Guehi is available for selection against Brighton on Wednesday and is one of three senior centre-backs, along with Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, in contention to start.