Man City transfer news: Cityzens' summer target contacted by PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with the entourage of Ibrahim Maza and appear determined to try their luck in the next transfer window.

A week ago, journalist Brahim Hanifi announced that PSG were very interested in the profile of Maza. The Algerian international does indeed have plenty of qualities to join the French capital club and fit into Luis Enrique’s system. As well as his immense potential, the 20-year-old is very versatile and comfortable technically.

This interest from PSG in the Bayer Leverkusen player appears to be confirmed. Sky Sport Germany indicates that Maza is indeed in the sights of the two-time European champions. The French side have already contacted the player’s representatives to inform them of their intentions.

PSG ready to act in the winter window for Ibrahim Maza

© Imago / Sportimage

Paris are following the situation closely and are even considering a move in the next winter transfer window.

His arrival would help compensate for the blow of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has suffered a serious knee injury and is not expected to play again this season. This pursuit should liven up January 2027, but who are PSG’s rivals?

First of all, the attacking midfielder is under contract at Bayer Leverkusen until June 2030, and the German club will not let their gem go easily. They are determined to keep Maza and make him an important part of their long-term project.

The same source adds that the Bayer Leverkusen hierarchy are working on an early contract extension for the Algerian. No agreement has yet been reached and the negotiations are expected to last.

PSG therefore still have time to make progress in this pursuit, but are ‘not the only big club interested in the 20-year-old’ - Sky Sport Germany suggests.

Premier League heavyweights lurk

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

The outlet does not name Maza’s current suitors, but stresses that Manchester City also showed keen interest in the attacking midfielder this summer. City could therefore act this winter and attempt to get ahead of Paris.

PSG’s competition appears to come mainly from England. At the end of September, TeamTalk reported that Arsenal were looking at this Bundesliga sensation, as were Tottenham. Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa were also following Maza’s situation closely.