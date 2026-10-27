Preview: Frosinone vs Lecce - prediction, team news, lineups

After netting four goals in consecutive games, free-scoring Frosinone will try to extend their strong start to the Serie A season when they welcome Lecce to Stadio Stirpe on Thursday.



Sitting five points above their visitors, the Canarini have surpassed all expectations since gaining promotion, and they were involved in an eight-goal thriller last time out.

Match preview

Frosinone’s comeback campaign has begun in spectacular style, and the southern club sat sixth in the table coming into Serie A’s first midweek round.

Massimiliano Alvini’s men have only lost to Juventus and Napoli so far, making a big impact with their high-energy, front-foot approach.

Though they led within 30 seconds last weekend, the Canarini were trailing Atalanta 3-2 by half-time, before ultimately sharing the spoils when Aleksa Terzic scored their late leveller in a frenetic 4-4 draw.

A star in Serie B last year, opening goalscorer Giacomo Calo has now registered 17 shots and created 30 chances in Italy’s top tier, while star striker Antonio Raimondo co-leads the Capocannoniere standings.

Not only have Frosinone already put 14 points on the board, but a tally of 17 goals is highly impressive: with two more in Thursday’s match, they would set a new record for any promoted side in the 21st century.

Now, having only dropped two points on home turf, they will seek four consecutive Serie A home wins for the first time in their history.

© Imago / IPA Sport

This will be only the third top-flight meeting between Frosinone and Lecce, following two during the 2023-24 season, when the Salentini won at home and drew 1-1 at Stadio Stirpe.

Looking a little further back, Lecce are unbeaten in six against the Canarini, across Serie A, Serie B and Serie C.

Much has changed since the pair met in Italy’s third tier some 12 years ago, and the Salento side are now into a club-record fifth consecutive campaign at the elite level.

Lecce had picked up just six points from their first six matches of the season - and were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Palermo - before emphatically beating Udinese earlier this month.

However, Eusebio Di Francesco's side were unable to build on that 3-0 win in Udine, losing 2-0 at home to Juventus last week.

Traditionally much stronger at the Via del Mare, Lecce have recently fared better on the road; dating back to last term, they have claimed four wins from their last six Serie A away fixtures, matching their tally from the previous 24.

Frosinone Serie A form:

Lecce Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Emmefoto

Aiding their push into the top half, Frosinone have suffered relatively few injuries so far, and only Florian Grillitsch is definitely ruled out of Thursday’s game.

Alvini should have everyone else available, so he may even name an unchanged XI, with Raimondo leading the line up front.

The Bologna-owned striker is usually supported by Romano Schmid - who scored twice against Atalanta - plus creative wingers Giorgi Kvernadze and Fares Ghedjemis.

Meanwhile, the visitors will travel without Kialonda Gaspar, who was sent off at the end of Sunday’s defeat to Juventus and must serve a suspension.

Scorer of the third goal in Lecce’s last away game, Jamil Siebert should slot into the back four, replacing Gaspar alongside key defender Tiago Gabriel - providing the latter recovers from a bruised knee.

Santiago Pierotti recently fractured an ankle, joining midfield trio Lassana Coulibaly, Ivan Ilic and Medon Berisha on the sidelines.

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Masini, Calo; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gabriel, Siebert, Gallo; Kaba, Ngom, Maleh; N'Dri, Geubbels, Monteiro

We say: Frosinone 2-1 Lecce

Ahead within one minute last weekend, Frosinone have scored nine goals in the first 30 minutes so far - more than any other Serie A side. By contrast, slow starters Lecce have conceded a league-high eight goals inside the opening half-hour.

So, the hosts can get their noses in front, before claiming maximum points and extending an incredible start to the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.