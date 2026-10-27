Ballon d'Or 2026: Did Harry Kane deserve to beat Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise?

Harry Kane has finally got his hands on the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to win football's most prestigious individual award.

The Bayern Munich striker beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to the prize after a remarkable campaign, finishing with 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country. However, with Michael Olise also enjoying an outstanding season, was Kane really the most deserving winner?

Sports Mole assesses the four leading candidates and asks whether the voters made the right decision.

Why Harry Kane was the worthy Ballon d'Or winner

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There is a compelling argument that Kane was the correct choice, particularly when individual performances are the primary consideration.

The England captain scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern last season, more than any other player at a club in Europe's top five leagues. His 36 Bundesliga goals put him 17 clear of his nearest challenger, while 14 strikes in the Champions League demonstrated that his finishing translated to the biggest European stage.

Kane also delivered in the German Cup, scoring ten times, including a hat-trick in the final against Stuttgart. Add his 12 England goals, including six at the 2026 World Cup, and the numbers become almost impossible to ignore.

Of course, the obvious counterargument is that Kane did not win the Champions League or the World Cup, suffering semi-final heartbreak in both competitions. Bayern's domestic double was impressive, but it does not carry the same prestige as European glory.

Nevertheless, the Ballon d'Or is not simply a trophy-counting exercise. Kane produced one of the most prolific individual seasons of the modern era, and his ability to deliver consistently across multiple competitions makes him a thoroughly deserving winner.

Did Kylian Mbappe or Lamine Yamal have a stronger case?

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Mbappe finished second after scoring 42 goals in 44 appearances for Real Madrid, before adding 10 goals at the World Cup to finish as the tournament's leading scorer.

The Frenchman has a strong claim based on his individual brilliance, and becoming the World Cup's all-time leading scorer at the age of just 27 further strengthened his legacy. However, France's fourth-place finish and Madrid's failure to dominate the biggest competitions ultimately weaken his argument against Kane's extraordinary overall numbers.

Yamal, meanwhile, enjoyed another exceptional campaign for Barcelona, recording 25 goals and 20 assists in 57 appearances. LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup success, combined with Spain's World Cup triumph, gave the teenager a powerful case based on both individual brilliance and collective achievement.

Had voters placed greater emphasis on trophies and creative influence, Yamal could have finished first. Yet Kane's extraordinary scoring output still gives him the edge.

Should Michael Olise have won the Ballon d'Or?

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Olise arguably has the strongest argument that he was overlooked, having registered 27 goals and 35 assists in 69 appearances for Bayern.

His 62 goal contributions illustrate a remarkable level of consistency, while leading the Bundesliga in assists and earning the division's Player of the Season award underlined his influence beyond simply finishing chances.

However, Kane's extraordinary goal tally and importance as Bayern's central attacking figure gave him a decisive advantage. Olise finished ninth in the final Ballon d'Or standings, which feels harsh given his contribution to the club's success.

Ultimately, Kane was a worthy winner.

Yamal and Olise offered greater variety and creativity, while Mbappe remained devastating in front of goal, but Kane's historic output made him the standout individual performer.

The lack of European or World Cup glory will always invite debate, but this was a season in which Kane's numbers were simply too extraordinary to overlook.