Saturday's Serie A predictions including Inter Milan vs. Parma, Napoli vs. Frosinone

Today's Serie A predictions include Inter Milan's clash with Parma, and a contest between Napoli and Frosinone.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

With one league win between them this season, Serie A strugglers Genoa and Fiorentina will vie for victory when they meet at Marassi on Saturday afternoon.

While the Viola have responded well to a swift change of management, their ailing hosts only have a single point on the board.

We say: Genoa 1-2 Fiorentina

Fiorentina are far from perfect, but Genoa's leaky defence has cost them dearly for several months now. Even home advantage may not help the Grifone, and another loss would put De Rossi's position in some doubt.

> Click here to read our full preview for Genoa vs. Fiorentina, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

Aiming to reclaim top spot in Serie A, reigning champions Inter Milan will welcome lowly Parma to San Siro on Saturday.

While Inter are still undefeated thanks to a series of spectacular comebacks, they must face opponents keen to make the best possible start under new management.

We say: Inter Milan 3-0 Parma

Inter have recorded the most shots on target in Serie A this season, while Parma have produced the fewest, and that trend should continue in Milan.

Expect one-way traffic, with the hosts totally dominating possession and territory, as the Serie A champions stroll to yet another home win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Inter Milan vs. Parma, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

Trailing behind their promoted visitors in the Serie A standings, Napoli will try to leapfrog Frosinone when the pair clash at Stadio Maradona on Saturday.

Having stunned Como just before the break, the Canarini now aim to down another Champions League club in Campania.

We say: Napoli 2-1 Frosinone

Though Frosinone have looked the more fluent side so far, Napoli are always tough to beat on home turf - and a three-week pause may have stalled the Canarini's momentum.

With key men returning, the hosts can claim victory and move level with their plucky visitors on 10 points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Napoli vs. Frosinone, including team news and predicted lineups