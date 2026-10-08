Preview: Inter Milan vs Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to reclaim top spot in Serie A, reigning champions Inter Milan will welcome lowly Parma to San Siro on Saturday.

While Inter are still undefeated thanks to a series of spectacular comebacks, they must face opponents keen to make the best possible start under new management.

Match preview

It was an eventful fortnight leading into the long international break for Inter, who clawed their way back into three consecutive Serie A matches after falling behind.

First, they conquered Napoli in a five-goal thriller, before recovering from two down to beat Udinese 5-3, then the Nerazzurri showed even more mettle by salvaging a precious point down in Rome.

Both Roma and Inter took a perfect record into their showdown at Stadio Olimpico, and Italy's top two played out an absorbing 2-2 draw. Having struggled to keep pace with their hosts before the break, captain Lautaro Martinez bailed his team out once again, scoring straight after half time and later levelling the scores.

Currently locked on 13 points with both capital clubs, Cristian Chivu's side will play before Roma and Lazio this weekend, giving them a chance to seize the summit on Saturday night.

Averaging three goals per game - and with their lone defeat an unlucky Champions League loss to Real Madrid - Inter now aim to win all of their first four Serie A home fixtures for the first time in nine years.

As the Milanese giants are unbeaten in nine league meetings with Parma, while scoring at least twice each time, precedent is certainly on their side.

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Parma's last top-flight win over the Nerazzurri dates back to 2018, when current Inter star Federico Dimarco scored their winner at San Siro.

This year, they may head there in some trepidation, having recently sacked their boss and with just four points on the board.

Despite steering his team to a gritty 2-1 win against Genoa just before the break, Carlos Cuesta was soon dismissed, and a familiar face has been appointed to succeed the young Spanish coach.

Alberto Gilardino scored 56 goals in three campaigns as a Parma player between 2002 and 2005 - before joining Inter's city rivals AC Milan - and remains the club's second-highest top-flight scorer.

Having compiled a mixed record in management so far - last season's spell at Pisa was a particular lowlight - he could hardly face a tougher start.

Stretching back to the tail end of last term, Parma have lost their last four away games, and they must now visit the free-scoring Scudetto holders.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Parma Serie A form:

Parma form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Although Inter can welcome back set-piece specialist Hakan Calhanoglu and potentially include Djed Spence for the first time since he signed, they will be missing two more England internationals.

John Stones is still sidelined with a flexor problem, while Curtis Jones could be out of action until November after injuring his right thigh.

Chivu still has plenty of options across the pitch, though, and none more than in the final third: Ange Bonny, Marcus Thuram and Italy star Pio Esposito are all vying to partner Martinez up front.

The latter has recently scored consecutive braces in the league, taking his career tally to 136 Serie A goals - only Benito Lorenzi (138) and Giuseppe Meazza (197) have managed more for Inter.

A compatriot of 'El Toro', Argentine striker David Romero has scored in both of his last two appearances, so he is likely to lead Parma's attack.

Pontus Almqvist (calf) and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (groin) are currently unavailable due to injury, while Gilardino also has concerns about young defender Dominik Drobnic (wrist).

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, L. Martinez

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Delprato, Carlos, Troilo; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sierro, Valeri; Lontani, Romero

We say: Inter Milan 3-0 Parma

Inter have recorded the most shots on target in Serie A this season, while Parma have produced the fewest, and that trend should continue in Milan.

Expect one-way traffic, with the hosts totally dominating possession and territory, as the Serie A champions stroll to yet another home win.

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