Preview: Napoli vs Frosinone - prediction, team news, lineups

Trailing behind their promoted visitors in the Serie A standings, Napoli will try to leapfrog Frosinone when the pair clash at Stadio Maradona on Saturday.

Having stunned Como just before the break, the Canarini now aim to down another Champions League club in Campania.

Match preview

With just two wins from his first six games, new Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri has failed to convince his many doubters since taking over from Antonio Conte this summer.

A tough fixture list has not helped, as the Partenopei have already suffered back-to-back defeats against the champions of Italy and England - to Inter Milan in Serie A, then Arsenal in the Champions League.

Before international football intervened, Allegri's side relieved some pressure by beating Bologna at the Maradona, then picked up a point in Florence last time out.

Billy Gilmour's goal put them ahead midway through the first half against Fiorentina, but they eventually had to settle for a 1-1 draw, leaving them ninth in the early Serie A standings.

Theoretically, Napoli's schedule should ease with consecutive league games against newly promoted opponents - they will visit Venezia after hosting Frosinone - however the latter sit inside Italy's top six.

At least history will be on their side this week: the Campanian club have won five of six previous top-flight meetings, while averaging more than three goals per game.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Of course, the visitors will hope current form is a more relevant indicator, having made a hugely positive start to their latest comeback campaign.

The Canarini's recent visits to Serie A have all resulted in immediate relegation, but Massimiliano Alvini's men are really impressing so far.

In contrast to Napoli's cautious approach under Allegri, their progressive style has paid off, earning Alvini Serie A's coach of the month award and young striker Antonio Raimondo the 'Rising Star' prize.

Before an ill-timed break for international football, Frosinone beat high-flying Como 2-0 at Stadio Stirpe, moving them up to sixth spot on a healthy tally of 10 points.

Now, another shock win would see them become the first promoted club to reach 13 after six matches since a post-Calciopoli Juventus side hit that mark some 19 years ago.

Napoli Serie A form:

Napoli form (all competitions):

Frosinone Serie A form:

Frosinone form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

The international break has allowed Napoli to trim their long absence list, with Alex Meret, Leonardo Spinazzola and Scott McTominay all back in full training.

Having missed out on Scotland duty, the latter has been cleared to play after undergoing a minor heart operation, but he is not expected to start.

Less positively, Antonio Vergara suffered a calf strain while shining on his first start for Italy and he may be ruled out for the rest of October.

Alisson Santos, Alessandro Buongiorno, Mathias Olivera and Costantino Favasuli are also sidelined, while Frank Anguissa's presence remains in some doubt.

While Rasmus Hojlund is the hosts' top scorer with two league goals, Frosinone pair Raimondo and Giorgi Kvernadze already have seven between them.

The latter is statistically one of the top dribblers in Serie A and has scored in his last three club appearances; however, he failed to find the net as Georgia fired four consecutive blanks in the UEFA Nations League.

Though Raimondo still hopes to feature despite leaving the Italy Under-21s squad with an Achilles issue, Florian Grillitsch has yet to return following hernia surgery.

With Raimondo struggling and Romania forward Daniel Birligea ruled out by a muscular injury, Slovak striker Tomas Bobcek could be handed his first Serie A start.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Marin, Spinazzola; Gilmour, Lobotka; Politano, De Bruyne, Neres; Hojlund

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Masini, Calo; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Bobcek

We say: Napoli 2-1 Frosinone

Though Frosinone have looked the more fluent side so far, Napoli are always tough to beat on home turf - and a three-week pause may have stalled the Canarini's momentum.

With key men returning, the hosts can claim victory and move level with their plucky visitors on 10 points.

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