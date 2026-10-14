Preview: Frosinone vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

Two points and two places apart in Serie A, mid-table pair Frosinone and Sassuolo will clash at Stadio Benito Stirpe on Friday night.

After holding AC Milan to a draw last time out, the visitors would move above their hosts with a first away win of the season.

Match preview

Ending a four-match unbeaten streak, Frosinone lost 3-0 to Napoli last weekend, while registering only one shot on target.

Having stunned Como before the international break, the Canarini tried to down another Champions League club at Stadio Maradona, but they were ultimately beaten by the better side.

Nonetheless, it has still been a positive start to their latest comeback campaign, following promotion from Serie B last term.

Frosinone's recent visits to the Italian top flight have all resulted in relegation, but Massimiliano Alvini's men could finally put an end to that trend.

As a result of their early form, Alvini was named Serie A's coach of the month for September, and young striker Antonio Raimondo claimed the 'Rising Star' prize.

Now, after a chastening defeat down in Naples, they will seek revenge for a recent Coppa Italia defeat to Sassuolo.

© Imago / IPA Sport

In addition to that home cup win in September, Sassuolo also won when they last visited Stadio Stirpe, during the 2024-25 Serie B campaign.

After gaining automatic promotion that season, the Emilian club have resumed their role as giant-killers, and they have already hurt two of Italy's top sides this term.

Having felled Juventus in a five-goal thriller before the break, Alberto Aquilani's team drew 1-1 with Milan last week, when Cas Odenthal scored their leveller within five minutes of falling behind.

Sitting 11th in Serie A and into the last 16 of the cup - where a reunion with Juve awaits - it has been a successful start to life in Reggio Emilia for Sassuolo's new coach.

However, the Neroverdi are still seeking a first away win under Aquilani - and their first overall since the middle of February.

Frosinone Serie A form:

Frosinone form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

W

L

Sassuolo Serie A form:

Sassuolo form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Emmefoto

Frosinone's absentee list should read the same as last week, with Florian Grillitsch yet to return following hernia surgery and Romania striker Daniel Birligea still sidelined by a quad problem.

It remains to be seen if Alvini will react to a heavy defeat by making changes, but two key men are surely set to start in the final third.

While Bologna loanee Raimondo is the hosts' top scorer with four Serie A goals, Georgian winger Giorgi Kvernadze has scored in three of his last four league games.

Including a late winner against parent club Juventus last month, Vasilije Adzic leads the way for Sassuolo on three top-flight goals.

Not a guaranteed starter, he must vie with Kristian Thorstvedt, Luca Lipani and Darryl Bakola to join Nemanja Matic in midfield.

Sebastiano Esposito and Kieron Bowie are fighting it out for one place up front, but Aquilani's options elsewhere are limited by a long injury list.

Ismael Kone, Jay Idzes, Daniel Boloca and Edoardo Pieragnolo are still absent, while Belgian centre-back Fedde Leysen seriously injured his left knee in the first half against Milan.

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Calo, Masini; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Van der Brempt, Caleta-Car, Odenthal, Doig; Bakola, Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Esposito, Lauriente

We say: Frosinone 1-2 Sassuolo

Having waited eight months, Sassuolo are long overdue an away win, and they may finally claim maximum points on the road.

While Frosinone have impressed since returning to Serie A - particularly in attack - they looked leaky at the back last time out.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.