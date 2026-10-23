Preview: Atalanta BC vs Frosinone - prediction, team news, lineups

Trailing their newly promoted visitors by four points, Atalanta BC must try to arrest their decline when in-form Frosinone visit Bergamo on Sunday.

While the hosts are struggling in Serie A and have just lost in Europe, their opponents have surpassed all expectations so far.

Match preview

After a mixed start to Maurizio Sarri's reign, Atalanta beat Venezia earlier this month, then kicked off their Conference League campaign with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Pafos.

However, the Bergamaschi have since suffered back-to-back defeats, leaving Sarri under fire and hastily searching for solutions.

First, his side fell three goals behind against local rivals AC Milan before mounting a late fightback and almost snatching a point, then they were beaten again four days later.

La Dea wasted several chances and failed to register a single shot on target, suffering a 2-0 Conference League loss to Ajax in Amsterdam.

Allied to three straight defeats before the last international break, that makes five from seven across all competitions - a dire run by Atalanta's high standards.

The only real positive so far has been their home form, with four wins from six in Bergamo, where they have also won all three previous Serie A games against Frosinone.

© Imago / IPA Sport

The Canarini's overall record against Atalanta is truly terrible, having failed to score in seven of eight meetings across Italy's top two tiers.

In Serie A contests, they are trailing La Dea by an aggregate scoreline of 17-2, so history is certainly not on their side.

Yet, recent results indicate that Massimiliano Alvini's men could defy such grim precedent this weekend.

Having stunned Como before the international break, Frosinone were well beaten by Napoli on their return, but they bounced back with a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo last time out.

After a chaotic five-goal first half, red-hot striker Antonio Raimondo then completed his hat-trick, taking him onto seven goals from as many league games.

Following promotion from Serie B, the Canarini have made an unexpectedly strong start to their comeback campaign, and they can look down on Atalanta with a tally of 13 points so far.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

Frosinone Serie A form:

Frosinone form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / LaPresse

After Thursday's reverse against Ajax, Sarri complained that Atalanta were missing four central defenders, and that could be the case again this weekend.

Sead Kolasinac recently joined Giorgio Scalvini, Isak Hien and Odilon Kossounou on the sidelines, adding to La Dea's long absence list.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Giacomo Raspadori are also unavailable, while key midfielder Franck Kessie is struggling to recover from a calf strain and remains a major doubt.

After Gianluca Scamacca failed to fire in Amsterdam, Nikola Krstovic could return to the hosts' starting XI, as Sarri continues to rotate his two strikers.

Without doubt, Raimondo will lead Frosinone's front line, as he currently tops the Capocannoniere chart: the Bologna loanee claimed Serie A's 'Rising Star' award for September, and he is surely in contention for the main prize this month.

Though Florian Grillitsch has yet to return following hernia surgery, Alvini should have everyone else available, so he may even name an unchanged XI.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Kristensen, Obric, Bernasconi; Gaetano, Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Rowe; Krstovic

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Cittadini, Bracaglia; Calo, Masini; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo

We say: Atalanta BC 2-2 Frosinone

Playing aggressive, attacking football, newly promoted Frosinone have won four of their first seven games since returning to Serie A - a record only bettered by Juventus and Hellas Verona over the past 20 years.

With Atalanta lacking rhythm, hit by injuries and fatigued by their Conference League duties, the Canarini can pick up another point this weekend.

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