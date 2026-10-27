Liverpool receive Florian Wirtz injury boost as Andoni Iraola confirms changes for Chelsea EFL Cup clash

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed a Florian Wirtz fitness boost ahead of the Reds' EFL Cup fourth-round clash with Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Merseyside giants are seeking a fifth win on the spin in all competitions this week, having taken down LASK Linz, Brentford, Villarreal and Brighton & Hove Albion across their last four matchdays.

Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Brighton came at a minor cost, though, as Wirtz was taken off in the 65th minute of the match after suffering an apparent blow to the ankle.

Wirtz provided a positive update at full time, though, and speaking to the media in Tuesday's pre-match press conference, Iraola also eased concerns surrounding the playmaker's fitness.

"I don’t think I can help you a lot. We still have to wait, we train later. We want to [use] this last day. He was quite fine, Florian – I’m quite optimistic that he will be available," Iraola said, as quoted by liverpoolfc.com.

Liverpool boss Iraola 'optimistic' of Florian Wirtz involvement vs. Chelsea

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However, the Spaniard was less confident about Victor Munoz and Dominik Szoboszlai's chances of making the cut, adding: "And with Dom and Victor, I’m not so sure. I don’t want to say no, but I think it’s going to be more difficult than Florian, yes."

Munoz has missed Liverpool's last two matches with a knock he sustained in the victory over Brentford, in which Szoboszlai exacerbated a hamstring concern he had not fully recovered from.

Regardless of the pair's availability, Iraola has confirmed that alterations will be made against Chelsea, despite the quality of opposition, adding: "There will definitely be changes.

"But we want to win the game, we want to be competitive. We need to see how the legs are. We are not just in the Carabao Cup, also in the Champions League we are trying to make some changes from game to game, because I think it’s almost mandatory.

“We want to be in the next round. We’ve been unlucky in the draw, we are playing Chelsea. They have been unlucky also. But we want to earn the right to be in the draw again and that only happens if you win."

What changes should Liverpool make against Chelsea?

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While the critics have eased off Wirtz in recent weeks, the Germany international should not be given the chance to continue on his upward trajectory on Wednesday as Iraola spares him for the visit of Arsenal this weekend.

With Wirtz likely to be rested, either Trey Nyoni or James McConnell could be given a shot in a more advanced midfield role; the former is the leading candidate to come into the XI.

The seldom-seen Wataru Endo could also come into consideration for a start in the double pivot, protecting a backline comprising Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and stand-in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Rio Ngumoha had to settle for a substitute role against Brighton despite his stellar showing against Villarreal in the Champions League, but the teenager should be in line for a return to the XI here, potentially alongside fellow fledgling attacker Lewis Koumas.

Liverpool strode past Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the third round of the EFL Cup, but they were eliminated at this stage of the tournament last year in a 3-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.