Every English player to win the Ballon d'Or - and how they won it

Harry Kane has joined an exclusive group of English footballers after winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, becoming the fifth Englishman to claim the prestigious individual honour and ending a 25-year wait for a winner from his country.

The Bayern Munich striker was crowned the world's best men's player at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, following a remarkable campaign that brought domestic silverware and international recognition.

Kane finished ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, adding football's most coveted individual prize to a career defined by prolific goalscoring.

Kane's triumph also provides a fitting backdrop to the ceremony's return to England, 70 years after Blackpool winger Sir Stanley Matthews became the inaugural recipient in 1956.

However, the journey between the two English winners has been anything but straightforward, with only three other compatriots claiming the award in the intervening decades.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the five Englishmen who have won the Ballon d'Or, the achievements that earned them recognition and the legacies they left on the game.

1. Sir Stanley Matthews – 1956

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Matthews set the standard when he won the inaugural Ballon d'Or in 1956, edging Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano by three points and finishing ahead of Raymond Kopa.

The Blackpool winger's award recognised his exceptional individual ability during the 1955-56 campaign, when he helped the Tangerines finish second in the First Division, their highest league position in 25 years.

Renowned for his dribbling, balance and ability to beat defenders, Matthews earned a reputation as one of the most exciting wide players of his generation.

His victory was particularly remarkable because he was 41 years old, making him the oldest Ballon d'Or winner in history.

Matthews' achievement established an English connection to the award from its very beginning, and he was later knighted in 1965, becoming the first footballer to receive that honour while still playing.

Although he never won the First Division title or the FA Cup, his individual brilliance and longevity secured his place among the game's pioneering superstars.

2. Sir Bobby Charlton – 1966

© Imago

A decade passed before another Englishman lifted the trophy, with Charlton's triumph coming in the same year that England won the World Cup on home soil.

The Manchester United midfielder finished just one point ahead of Benfica forward Eusebio, with Franz Beckenbauer third.

Charlton's influence on England's historic tournament was central to his victory, as he scored three goals, including both strikes in the 2-1 semi-final win over Portugal.

He was also named in the Team of the Tournament after helping England defeat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in the final.

A survivor of the 1958 Munich air disaster, he had rebuilt his career to become one of Manchester United's defining figures, later helping the club win the European Cup in 1968.

His standing in football history rests on his combination of technical quality, powerful shooting and remarkable resilience.

Charlton remains one of England's most revered players, and his 1966 triumph remains inseparable from the country's greatest international achievement.

3. Kevin Keegan – 1978 and 1979

© Imago / Michael Wigglesworth

Keegan became the third Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or in 1978 while playing for Hamburg, before retaining the award the following year.

His first victory came after a period of outstanding performances for club and country, with his energy, movement and relentless work rate making him one of Europe's most influential attacking players.

He finished ahead of Austrian striker Hans Krankl in the 1978 voting, while Dutch forward Rob Rensenbrink was among the leading contenders.

Keegan's second triumph was particularly significant because he helped Hamburg win their first Bundesliga title since 1960.

He scored 17 league goals during the campaign, including 11 in the final 12 matches as the club surged towards the championship.

Unlike Matthews and Charlton, Keegan did not need a World Cup-winning campaign to establish himself as the best player in Europe, and he remains the only Englishman to have won the Ballon d'Or in consecutive years.

Keegan later became a prominent manager, but his European playing career remains the defining chapter of his legacy.

4. Michael Owen – 2001

© Imago / The Independent

Owen's victory arrived 22 years after Keegan's second award, with the Liverpool striker becoming the fourth English winner after a spectacular 2001.

Liverpool secured the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup, with Owen playing a decisive role in their success.

His two late goals in the FA Cup final against Arsenal turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory, while his performances throughout the campaign established him as one of Europe's most dangerous forwards.

Owen also scored a memorable hat-trick in England's 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Germany in Munich, and finished ahead of Real Madrid's Raul and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn in the Ballon d'Or voting.

At just 22, Owen became the first Liverpool player to win the award and one of its youngest recipients, with his explosive pace, intelligent movement and clinical finishing making him a feared striker, while his international career included appearances at three major tournaments.

Injuries ultimately prevented Owen from maintaining the extraordinary level of his early career, but his 2001 achievements remain among the finest individual campaigns by an English forward.

5. Harry Kane – 2026

© Iconsport / Nordphoto/Schneider, PictureAlliance

Kane's triumph ends the longest wait between English Ballon d'Or winners, with 25 years separating his success from Owen's in 2001.

The England captain's recognition represents the culmination of a career in which consistency, professionalism and an exceptional understanding of the centre-forward role have made him one of the most respected strikers of his generation.

His move to Bayern Munich in 2023 provided a new platform for his goalscoring, while his ability to combine finishing with intelligent link-up play has strengthened his standing in European football.

He scored 73 goals in 65 appearances for Bayern Munich and England, while he won the Bundesliga and German Cup trophies, while also scoring six times at the 2026 World Cup as England finished third.

The award also marks a significant milestone after years of individual excellence without the game's highest individual honour.

Kane previously experienced disappointment in major finals, including Tottenham's defeat in the 2019 Champions League final and England's losses in the 2021 and 2024 European Championship finals.

At 33, Kane's recognition is both a reward for sustained excellence and a defining moment for English football.