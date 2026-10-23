Bayern Munich release statement as head coach Vincent Kompany is treated in hospital

Bayern Munich have confirmed that head coach Vincent Kompany is currently in hospital "undergoing thorough examinations" after collapsing on Friday.

The Belgian has been suffering from a viral infection over the last week, and he collapsed while watching a session involving Bayern's second team.

"Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during an FC Bayern reserve team training session on Friday," read a statement from the German giants.

"The first-team head coach was watching the second string’s session. Kompany is undergoing thorough examinations in hospital and will remain under medical care. His coaching staff will oversee training and match activities until further notice."

© Iconsport / HMB Media/Alamy Live News, Heiko Becker

Kompany being treated in hospital after collapse

Bayern's board member for sport Max Eberl said: “Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure he makes a speedy recovery.

"Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs. His coaching team, in whom we have complete confidence, will take over his duties. All of us at FC Bayern wish Vinnie a speedy recovery.”

The viral infection meant that Kompany did not attend a press conference following his team's 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last weekend.

Kompany then missed training on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Bayern's Champions League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday, but he was in the dugout for the game at Allianz Arena.

The 40-year-old has also been dealing with a hip problem of late.

© Iconsport / Harry Langer / dpa

Bayern are in Bundesliga action on Sunday

Bayern will continue their 2026-27 Bundesliga campaign against Freiburg on Sunday afternoon, before facing Magdeburg in the DFB Pokal on October 28.

The German giants will then end the month with a league fixture against Borussia Dortmund.

Kompany has been in charge of Bayern since May 2024, boasting a record of 91 wins, 19 draws and 12 defeats from his 122 matches at the helm.