Brighton injury news: Double boost confirmed by Fabian Hurzeler before Man City EFL Cup tie

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has provided a fresh update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup fourth-round tie away against Manchester City.

The Seagulls are seeking to avoid a third successive game without a win or goal, after following up a goalless draw with Jablonec in the Conference League with a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Full-back Ferdi Kadioglu and midfield summer signing Chema Andres both picked up hip injuries in the loss at Anfield and Hurzeler has confirmed that both players will need to be assessed ahead of the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

“It's just a hit on the hips,” Hurzeler said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Of course, it's very painful, so it's something where both players have to deal with the pain.

“Pain for every player feels differently, so we have to see how they train today, if it's possible, if they can train.

“If yes, then of course there will be an option for tomorrow, but they definitely should be both available for the weekend.”

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Man City vs. Brighton: Minteh, Wieffer could play in EFL Cup tie

Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Pascal Struijk (all thigh), Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are five Brighton players who remain sidelined with injuries.

However, Hurzeler has revealed that Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh are in contention to feature in some capacity against Man City after recovering from long-term injuries.

Versatile midfielder/full-back Wieffer has been sidelined since August with a knee injury, while winger Minteh is yet to play for the Seagulls this term since sustaining a serious leg injury in pre-season.

“That's a positive one, that Minteh and Wieffer will be back. Having new faces back in the group always brings new energy,” said Hurzeler.

"The injured players who were out for a long time always have a point to prove. They want to get back in the team.

“You feel it from day one when they come on the pitch that they want to show they belong in the team, and that's always helpful to have this competition for places, it lifts the energy in the training sessions.

“We are all looking forward to having these players back because, before the injuries, they were big players for us. Of course, the team is playing very well, so it also means that the returning players have to raise their standards, but that's only positive for our culture.”

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Hurzeler’s “main focus” is clear ahead of Man City vs. Brighton

Brighton are preparing for back-to-back away games against Man City in the space of four days, with their EFL Cup tie followed by a Premier League battle with the table-toppers on Saturday.

“We experienced it a few years ago when we played twice against Chelsea,” said Hurzeler. “It's about competing tomorrow then recovering, adjusting, adapting things, and competing again - it's really going from game to game.

“We don't focus on Saturday. We want to be the best-prepared team for Wednesday, and that's the main focus. We don't try to be distracted by the weekend game. We play a do-or-die game, so we are fully focused on this.”

Brighton have already prevailed on Manchester soil this season, coming from two goals down at half time to best Man United 3-2 in the EFL Cup third round last month.

However, the Seagulls have failed to win any of their previous 17 visits to Man City across all competitions (D3 L14), albeit drawing both of their last two in the Premier League.