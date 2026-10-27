Man United could hand 'second chance' to ex-Man City youngster with £19m January deal 'on the cards'

Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in Club Brugge attacker Carlos Forbs ahead of the January transfer window.

Forbs has been in impressive form at club level this season, scoring three goals and registering eight assists in 12 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has two goals and five assists in eight appearances in Belgian's top flight this season, in addition to one goal and three assists in three Champions League matches.

According to ASRomaLive, there is significant interest in Forbs ahead of the January transfer window, with Roma keen to bring him to Serie A.

The report claims that there is also interest from the Premier League, with both Man United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on his services.

© Iconsport / Belga

Man United 'eyeing' move for Club Brugge's Forbs

Forbs famously represented Manchester City's youth academy between 2015 and 2023 before starting his professional career with Ajax.

The Portugal international had a loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers during the 2024-25 campaign, but he only made 11 appearances for the club and contributed just one assist.

Forbs made the move to Club Brugge from Ajax in the summer of 2025, and he has represented his current side on 63 occasions, scoring 14 goals and registering 20 assists.

The Portuguese is a right-sided attacker and would therefore be competition for Amad Diallo in that area of the field.

© Imago

Should Man United move for Forbs in January?

Forbs' previous spell in English football was an unhappy one, failing to make his mark at Wolves, but it would be fair to say that the attacker has matured as a player since then.

Man United need better output from their wide players, and it is difficult to argue with Forbs' numbers; his game has simply gone to a new level at Club Brugge.

The Red Devils will need to make some signings in January to boost a squad which currently barely looks good enough for a top-half finish in the Premier League.

However, much will depend on Club Brugge's asking price for Forbs; transfermarkt have placed a valuation of £19m on Forbs, meaning that a mid-season bargain could be on the cards.