Lucas Bergvall: Tottenham put on alert as as top European club 'renew' transfer interest in long-term target

Barcelona have reportedly renewed their interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

The Sweden international was the subject of a bid from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Spurs rejected the offer despite Bergvall appearing to be keen to pursue a move away amid concerns over his game time.

In a surprise turn of events, Bergvall not only remained in North London, but he also signed a new long-term contract with the club.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Barcelona revive Bergvall transfer interest

Despite penning fresh terms at Spurs, the 20-year-old has continued to find regular playing time hard to come by, having made just two Premier League starts this term.

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona are among some major European clubs that are keeping a close eye on Bergvall's situation.

The report claims that Hansi Flick's side have 'renewed' their interest in a player they have been monitoring for some time.

Barcelona were among those linked with Bergvall when he completed his move to Spurs from Djurgarden in 2024.

In addition to the Blaugrana, Napoli and Juventus are also among Bergvall's admirers, with the latter keen to strike a deal over a loan move in the January transfer window.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Is a move to Barcelona a realistic possibility?

Bergvall is currently behind the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Conor Gallagher and Rodrigo Bentancur at Tottenham.

The midfielder will face similar issues if he were to join Barcelona, with Flick able to call upon Rodri, Pedri, Gavi, Marc Bernal and Frenkie de Jong.

As a result, there is no obvious reason as to why the Catalan giants would pursue a deal unless one or two of their current options depart in the upcoming transfer windows.

While a move to Barcelona seems unlikely, Bergvall would still benefit from a move away from Spurs, even if it were a loan switch to a club that could offer him regular minutes to aid his development.