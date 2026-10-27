Team News: Liverpool vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

High-flying Liverpool will look to book their place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Wednesday night on the back of four consecutive victories across all competitions.

In contrast, Xabi Alonso's inconsistent Blues make the trip to Merseyside seeking an immediate response after suffering a dispiriting 2-0 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Dominik Szoboszlai (muscle)

Doubtful: Florian Wirtz (foot), Victor Munoz (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Araujo, Jacquet, Gomez, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, McConnell, Gakpo; Koumas

CHELSEA

Out: Cole Palmer (suspended), Joao Pedro (knee), Emiliano Martinez (broken jaw), Reece James (knee)

Doubtful: Pep Chavarria (unspecified), Emmanuel Emegha (unspecified), Jamie Gittens (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Penders; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra; Caicedo, Lavia, Barco; Estevao, Welbeck, Rogers