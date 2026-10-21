Preview: Al Faisaly vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

Al Faisaly will aim to extend their unbeaten run to three matches when they take on Al-Nassr at Al Majma'ah Sport City on Friday.

The hosts sit 14th in the Saudi Pro League table with seven points from nine games, while Al-Nassr are third, just three points behind league leaders Al-Qadsiah.

Match preview

It has been a difficult start to the season for Al-Faisaly, who have managed just one win in their opening nine matches, scoring only 10 goals.

Giovanni Solinas's side went winless in their first seven games, losing four of them, but have shown encouraging signs in recent weeks, collecting four points from their last two outings.

Having returned to the top flight for the first time since the 2021-22 season, their primary objective will be to secure survival, making it crucial to collect more points on home soil.

Al-Faisaly have already conceded 17 goals this season and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three meetings with Al-Nassr.

However, the hosts can draw some encouragement from previous encounters at this venue, having beaten their rivals 2-1 in 2021 and claimed a 3-2 victory in 2020.

© Imago / IMAGO / Crystal Pix

The reigning Saudi champions have once again made a solid start to their title defence, although the competition for top spot could be fierce this season.

Just three points separate the top three, with both Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr having played one game fewer than league leaders Al-Qadsiah.

Al-Nassr are unbeaten in their last four matches, winning three and drawing the other, while they have claimed seven victories from their opening nine league games, suffering just one defeat.

Ange Postecoglou's side boast the joint-best defensive record in the league alongside Al-Hilal, having conceded only seven goals so far, and have kept clean sheets in each of their last two outings.

They head into this contest on the back of a 1-0 victory over Neom, with Joao Felix scoring the decisive goal in the second half, but Al-Nassr will be looking to improve their away form after winning just two of their four matches on the road.

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Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

Al-Faisaly will definitely be without centre-forward Ahmed Abdu, who underwent knee surgery in August and has already missed eight matches.

Central midfielder Abdulrahman Al-Safari is also sidelined with an injury and is likely to miss this encounter.

The visitors, meanwhile, are without several players, including left winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb and left-back Saleem Al-Najdi, who are nursing foot and nose injuries respectively.

Al-Nassr right-back Sultan Al-Ghannam remains a long-term absentee after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in December last year.

Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan are doubtful with hamstring and foot problems respectively, but Postecoglou has sufficient depth in his squad to cope with the injury setbacks.

Al Faisaly possible starting lineup:

Pacheco; Barnawi, Bin Subayt, Seck, Al-Shanqiti; Flavio, Girotto, Seoane; Al Bishi, Mendy, Al-Mogren

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Yahya, Martinez, Al-Amri, Boushal; Mane, Angelo, Al-Khaibari, Costa; Ronaldo, Felix

We say: Al Faisaly 1-2 Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr have won three of their last five meetings with Al-Faisaly and arrive in excellent form, having recorded three victories and a draw in their last four matches.

The hosts will look to frustrate their visitors, but Al-Nassr possess enough quality and attacking threat to secure all three points.

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