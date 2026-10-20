Cristiano Ronaldo set to become Al-Nassr co-owner: Could Saudi Pro League spark another transfer frenzy?

With Cristiano Ronaldo potentially becoming co-owner of Saudi club Al-Nassr, could the Saudi Pro League start to light up the transfer market again?

Saudi Arabia calmed down somewhat in terms of spending in the last summer transfer window, with £422m. That is a lower figure than the summer of 2025 (£542m) and a long way short of summer 2023, which was historic with £802m invested. One of the Saudi Pro League’s flagship clubs, Al-Nassr spent only £19m this summer, to sign Samu Costa.

In recent seasons, the club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays generally invested more than £85m each summer. In 2025, Kingsley Coman, Mohamed Simakan and Joao Felix arrived in Riyadh. Al-Nassr’s limited spending in the last window was for economic reasons.

Al-Nassr heading for sale

? Gazzetta dello Sport: Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird is reportedly considering buying a 70% stake in Al-Nassr for around $267M. ?? The Saudi club is facing debts of around $213M. ?? Cristiano Ronaldo could also acquire up to 20% of the club. https://t.co/L9yiXOSlEF — Milan Posts (@MilanPosts) October 19, 2026

Italian outlet Calcio e Finanza reports that the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, is working to pay off the club’s debt, which stands at $213m. The aim is to consolidate the club’s financial situation in order to facilitate a sale.

A consortium of American investors, led by RedBird Capital Partners, which already owns AC Milan, is negotiating the acquisition of 70% of Al-Nassr’s shares. Cristiano Ronaldo could play a role in the deal by acquiring 20% of the Saudi club’s shares. The same source reports that the negotiations are only at a preliminary stage.

No agreement is guaranteed, while the financial terms and the future distribution of shares could also change. If the sale of Al-Nassr is confirmed, the new owners can be expected to be more ambitious in the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo could acquire 20% of Al-Nassr

© Iconsport / William Volcov / ZUMA Press Wire

RedBird has just completed a £170m summer window with AC Milan. The Riyadh club could therefore shake up the coming transfer windows and might not be the only one. After spending heavily to sign global superstars, the Saudi government has launched a privatisation drive for the country’s clubs.

The Italian outlet highlights that ‘the Kingdom is now seeking to attract private capital, particularly from abroad, in order to support the growth of its clubs and reduce their dependence on public funding’, recalling the sale of 70% of Al Hilal by the PIF to Kingdom Holding, the investment company of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, this summer.

Al Hilal, who finished second in last season’s Saudi Pro League, were also the most active Saudi club in the last summer window, investing £174m, notably to revamp their attack with Gabriel Martinelli, Crysencio Summerville and Ollie Watkins.