Preview: Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

Al-Nassr will head to Uzbekistan to face Pakhtakor Tashkent in Monday's AFC Champions League clash at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium.

The Saudi Pro League side are sitting in ninth spot in the league phase (West), while Pakhtakor are a point behind in 12th position.

Match preview

Pakhtakor entered the AFC Champions League in the preliminary round after finishing in second spot in the Uzbekistan Super League last term.

The Uzbek side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Al-Hussein to reach the league phase, where they have mustered just two points from their opening three matches.

They started the league phase with back-to-back games against Saudi Pro League opposition, playing out 1-1 draws against Al-Ahli and Al Qadiash.

However, they were unable to take anything from last week's away clash against Iraqi outfit Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, with Saad Abdulameer's effort proving the difference in a 1-0 defeat, making it four consecutive matches without a win for Kamoliddin Tajiev's side.

That result extended their winless run to four matches, which they ended with a much-needed 1-0 victory over Xorazm Urganch in Friday's league encounter, leaving them in second spot and two points adrift of leaders Neftchi Fargona, who have played a game more.

As they turn their focus to Monday's Champions League fixture, Pakhtakor can take some confidence from the fact they have lost just one of their last 13 competitive home games, although that solitary defeat took place against Neftchi Fargona in their most recent outing at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium.

© Imago / Ali Issa

Al-Nassr are competing in the AFC Champions League main draw after winning the Saudi Pro League title under Jorge Jesus's watch last season.

Jesus left at the end of the title-winning campaign, paving the way for ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou to take over the reins.

The 61-year-old has overseen 11 wins, one draw and two defeats in his 14 matches in charge, with one of those losses coming via a 4-0 scoreline in their Champions League opener against Al-Ain.

Al-Nassr have responded to that defeat with a five-game winning run, including a 3-1 victory over reigning Uzbek champions Neftchi Fergana on matchday two of the league phase, leaving them a point adrift of the top eight.

Cristiano Ronaldo starred in Al-Nassr's most recent outing against Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League, netting a second-half hat-trick in a 5-3 win to move within 15 of his 1,000-goal target.

Having scored at least three goals in four of their last five games, Al-Nassr will be looking to continue their fine form when they make the trip to Uzbekistan, although their hopes of victory may be tempered by the fact they won just one of their previous four away competitive matches (D1, L2).

Pakhtakor Tashkent AFC Champions League form:

Pakhtakor Tashkent form (all competitions):

W

D

D

L

L

W

W

Al-Nassr AFC Champions League form:

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / GEPA pictures/ David Geieregger

Pakhtakor defender Khozhiabar Alizhonov is a doubt after being forced off in the first half against Xorazm Urganch on Friday.

If Alizhonov misses out, the hosts could line up with a back four made up of Mukhammad-Bobur Karimov, Zaid Tahseen, Morteza Pouraliganji and Sherzod Nasrullaev.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Dostonbek Khamdamov will offer one of Pakhtakor's main attacking threats, having scored 13 goals in 30 appearances this season.

As for Al-Nassr, the headline news is that Ronaldo is among several players who will sit out Monday's fixture as Postecoglou looks to manage his squad during the busy period.

Postecoglou has also decided to travel to Tashkent without defender Mohamed Simakan and attacker Kingsley Coman.

Midfielder Samu Costa will return to the squad after serving a one-match ban on Thursday due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Pakhtakor Tashkent possible starting lineup:

Nazarov; Karimov, Tahseen, Pouraliganji, Nasrullaev; Sobirkhuzhaev, Buriev, Ibrokhimov; Khamdamov, Flamarion, Hussein

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Boushal, Al-Sharari, Martinez; Aman; Al-Hamdan, Costa, Angelo, Ghareeb; Felix, Mane

We say: Pakhtakor Tashkent 1-1 Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr's challenge is made tougher by the fact that they will have decided to rest three of their regulars, and considering Pakhtakor are tough to beat at home, we think the visitors have to settle for a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.