Man City vs Man Utd - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Women's Super League clash between Manchester City Women and Manchester United Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Derby bragging rights will be at stake when Manchester City Women welcome Manchester United Women to the Joie Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are leading the way at the top of the Women's Super League table, while the Red Devils are four points adrift in third position.

Match preview

Man City have put together an impressive run of form since starting the Women's Super League season with a narrow defeat against Chelsea.

The Citizens have embarked on a seven-game winning streak in the WSL, including a narrow win in Sunday's away clash against Everton.

Vivianne Miedema and Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw grabbed a goal apiece to fire the Citizens to a 2-1 victory at Goodison Park, sending them to the top of the standings in their bid to win their first WSL title since 2016.

Having racked up 20 goals in eight matches, Andree Jeglertz's side will enter the weekend as the league's highest scorers, which will give them confidence in breaking down a Man United side with the second-best defensive record in the division.

The hosts are also one of two teams that currently boast a 100% home record in the WSL this season, along with reigning champions Chelsea.

In fact, the Citizens have gone six consecutive home league games without defeat since falling to a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in March (W5, D1).

Man United are sitting in third spot and two points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal after winning five, drawing two and losing one of their eight matches.

That solitary defeat took place in last Saturday's home clash against Aston Villa, which saw Mirael Taylor score the decisive effort in a narrow 1-0 win at Leigh Sports Village.

The Red Devils showed great character to bounce back with a 2-1 victory in Wednesday's Women's Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford.

Melvine Malard saw her opener cancelled out by Olga Carmona, before Fridolina Rolfo scored in a second consecutive UWCL game to clinch maximum points.

As a result, Man United finished matchday three as one of three teams with a perfect record, putting them in third place and a strong position to reach the knockout rounds.

They will now turn their focus to Saturday's league clash, with the Red Devils looking to record a third head-to-head away win of 2025, after following January's 4-2 league win with a 2-0 success in April's FA Cup semi-final clash.

Manchester City Women Women's Super League form:

W W W W W W

Manchester City Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Manchester United Women Women's Super League form:

D W D W W L

Manchester United Women form (all competitions):

W W W W L W

Team News

The hosts are unable to call upon Alex Greenwood, Naomi Layzell, Kerolin, Mary Fowler and Lily Murphy.

Lauren Hemp is pushing for a starting spot after returning from injury to play around half an hour in Sunday’s narrow win over Everton.

Shaw will continue to lead the line for the hosts, with the striker looking to add to the five league goals she has scored this season.

As for the visitors, Marc Skinner remains without defender Millie Turner and attacker Celin Bizet due to knee and back injuries respectively.

Safia Middleton-Patel will continue in goal if Phallon Tullis-Joyce is unable to recover from the issue that kept her out of Wednesday’s win over PSG.

Dominique Janssen is set to return to the side after missing the midweek outing through suspension, while there could also be recalls for Ella Toone and Elisabeth Terland.

Manchester City Women possible starting lineup:

Yamashita; Casparij, Rose, Knaak, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Blindkilde, Miedema; Fujino, Hemp, Shaw

Manchester United Women possible starting lineup:

Middleton-Patel; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Toone; Park, Malard, Terland

We say: Manchester City Women 2-1 Manchester United Women

In contrast to their rivals, Man City have had a full week to prepare for the derby fixture, and considering they have won all four of their home league games this season, we think the well-rested Citizens will make full use of home advantage to claim a narrow victory at the Joie Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info