Howe, Conte, Nagelsmann — who is available as sacking season gathers pace

With Michael Carrick’s Manchester United reign on the line and Pierre Sage fighting to keep his Crystal Palace job, the managerial market is becoming one of the most watched corners of European football this autumn. Several high-profile names are currently without clubs, offering a range of options from proven Premier League operators to former international managers seeking a return to club football.

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Eddie Howe, 48, is the most straightforward option for any English top-flight club. He left Newcastle United at the end of last season after five years in charge, during which he rebuilt the club from relegation candidates into Champions League regulars, won the EFL Cup and reached a second final. He had previously taken Bournemouth through the divisions before joining Tyneside. His record is strong, his style has broad appeal and he has so far avoided the kind of controversy that surrounds some of the other names on this list.

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Antonio Conte left Napoli in May after two seasons in charge, departing the day after a public disagreement with chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis. His second season ended as runners-up in Serie A. Conte has won league titles in Italy, England and across club football but his tenures rarely conclude smoothly. He recently expressed a wish to return to the Premier League.

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Didier Deschamps stepped down from France after the 2026 World Cup, ending a 14-year reign that included the 2018 title and a 2022 final as manager. He had also won the 1998 World Cup as a player with France. Long associated with Olympique de Marseille — where he won the Champions League as a player and managed the club — Deschamps remains one of the most decorated managers in European football without a current position.

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Roberto Martinez left Portugal after their last-16 exit at the World Cup against Spain. He had taken charge in early 2023, reached the 2024 European Championship quarter-finals and won the Nations League. Portugal’s talent level suggested a deeper tournament run was possible and he was criticised for being predictable in his selections.

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Julian Nagelsmann left Germany following their penalty shootout exit against Paraguay at the World Cup, a result that was considered a significant under-achievement given the quality available to him. He had previously managed Bayern Munich before internal friction ended his time at the club.

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Arne Slot spent two seasons at Liverpool that could not have been more different from one another. He guided the Reds to the 2024-25 Premier League title in his debut campaign before a sharp reversal the following year, with poor performances, unexpected defeats and reported dressing room tensions — including difficulties with Mohamed Salah — contributing to a fifth-place finish. He departed with his reputation complicated by what had been a difficult second chapter on Merseyside.