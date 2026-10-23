Saturday's Premier League predictions including Chelsea vs. Tottenham, Aston Villa vs. Man City

Today's Premier League predictions include a Big Six battle between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, following the fascinating lunchtime kickoff between Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Aston Villa vs. Man City Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Back Villa For A Point"

Premier League leaders Manchester City will endeavour to preserve their perfect top-flight record when they travel to Villa Park to face a resurgent Aston Villa outfit on Saturday lunchtime.

The two teams meet just five months after they locked horns for Pep Guardiola’s final match as Citizens manager at the end of last season, with Villa running out 2-1 victors at the Etihad.

We say: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City

An energised and improving Aston Villa side will carry immense confidence into this weekend's clash, buoyed by a strong upturn in form and a stellar recent track record against Man City.

However, a relentless Citizens outfit, who have talisman Haaland fit to lead the line and consistently grind out positive results even when they do not perform at their optimal level, have our backing to claim a slender victory, keeping them clear at the top of the table.

> Aston Villa vs. Man City preview

Arsenal vs. Everton Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Boring Arsenal?"

An Arsenal outfit going in search of a third straight Premier League win host an Everton side at risk of a third straight Premier League game without a win at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's men stayed within touching distance of Manchester City courtesy of a 1-0 success at Nottingham Forest last weekend, while the Toffees were subjected to their first loss of the top-flight campaign, a 2-0 reverse vs. Chelsea.

We say: Arsenal 2-0 Everton

Arsenal are now clocking up the air miles in Europe and have lost one of their most influential attackers over the past five seasons, but Arteta's cavalry have stepped up at both the City Ground and the Allianz Arena over the past week.

Against a confidence-zapped Everton side who have averaged less than a goal a game over their last five matches, we can only picture the Premier League champions making it three top-flight wins on the trot.

> Arsenal vs. Everton preview

Coventry vs. Fulham Premier League Match Preview ?⚪ | "Josh King For England?"

Seeking to build on their first Premier League win of the campaign, Fulham travel to the CBS Arena to face Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams currently occupy a place in the bottom four of the Premier League table, with the Cottagers sitting just inside the relegation zone in 18th spot, one place and one point behind the Sky Blues in 17th.

We say: Coventry City 2-1 Fulham

Five of Coventry’s last six home games have produced over 3.5 goals, while Fulham have found the net in seven of their nine matches across all competitions this term, suggesting plenty of goalmouth action could be in store on Saturday.

A close contest between two sides desperate to climb away from danger is anticipated at the CBS Arena, but we are backing the Sky Blues to rise to the occasion on home soil and pick up all three points.

> Coventry City vs. Fulham preview

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Premier League Match Preview ?⚪ | "Easy Points For Chelsea?"

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to build on their first Premier League win of the season when they travel to Stamford Bridge for an intriguing London derby against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

These two teams most recently butted heads just over five months ago when the Blues claimed a 2-1 home victory at the end of last season, courtesy of goals from former midfield duo Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos.

We say: Chelsea 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Both teams will enter this Stamford Bridge battle in buoyant mood following victories last time out, but Chelsea must still be regarded as firm favourites given their historically dominant home record against their rivals.

Having scored at least two goals in seven of their last 10 meetings with Spurs, we are backing Alonso's free-scoring Blues to showcase their superior firepower once again and outscore the visitors en route to claiming maximum points.

> Chelsea vs. Tottenham preview