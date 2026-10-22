Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur - prediction, team news, lineups

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to build on their first Premier League win of the season when they travel to Stamford Bridge for an intriguing London derby against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

These two teams most recently butted heads just over five months ago when the Blues claimed a 2-1 home victory at the end of last season, courtesy of goals from former midfield duo Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos.

Match preview

Four wins, one draw and two defeats have been posted by Chelsea across their first seven Premier League games, with back-to-back, morale-boosting victories over Bournemouth and Everton helping them climb into the top four of the table.

A thumping 5-1 home win against Bournemouth was followed by a 2-0 away success over Everton last weekend. Pedro Neto scored twice against the Toffees, while Chelsea ended their unwanted 22-game run without a Premier League clean sheet.

The Blues delivered a ‘very professional and serious’ performance on Merseyside in Xabi Alonso’s view. The Spaniard is now keen for his team to build on their recent successes and string together three consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since February.

Only Brighton (23) and leaders Man City (19) have scored more Premier League goals this season than Chelsea (17), who enter Saturday’s contest with Spurs having only lost one of their last 16 top-flight London derbies at Stamford Bridge.

The West Londoners are on the brink of history as they are riding a six-game winning streak in the league against the Lilywhites. A win would eclipse their current record of six consecutive league victories over their rivals, a feat originally achieved between January 2000 and March 2002.

© Iconsport / SPI

All 20 Premier League teams have now celebrated at least one victory this season after Tottenham ended a miserable six-game winless start to the campaign by beating Coventry City 3-1 in North London, courtesy of goals from James Maddison, Omar Marmoush and Ben Davies.

This much-needed triumph for Roberto De Zerbi's side was just their fourth Premier League victory overall in 2026 (P27 D10 L13). Crucially, it also marked the first time in 36 top-flight matches that Spurs scored more than two goals – a massive relief for a side that narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Sitting 16th in the table but only three points behind the top nine, Spurs have only won back-to-back league games twice since the start of last season and history suggests that they will find it difficult to come out on top at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Indeed, Tottenham have won on just one of their last 36 visits to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League era (D11 L24) and that was a 3-1 success in the 2017-18 season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have collected only two points from their last eight visits since then (D2 L6), while they have also lost each of their last six London derbies in the division; they have never lost seven in a row in their history.

Chelsea Premier League form:

Chelsea form (all competitions):

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / APL

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has undergone surgery on a fractured jaw suffered in the win at Everton and he has now joined Reece James (knee), Jamie Gittens (ankle), Pep Chavarria and Emmanuel Emegha (both unspecified) in the treatment room. Meanwhile, Malo Gusto (illness) is a doubt.

In the absence of Martinez, 21-year-old Mike Penders is set to become Chelsea’s youngest-ever goalkeeper to start a Premier League match, with the 6ft 7in stop-stopper likely to have a three-man defence of Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill line up in front of him.

Cole Palmer has contributed to five goals in as many league games against Spurs (three goals, two assists), while Joao Pedro has netted three goals in three top-flight meetings with the Lilywhites. Both players are set to join Morgan Rogers in a fearsome front three.

As for Tottenham, Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the second of a three-match ban and remains out along with injured quintet Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall (all knee) and Savio (muscle).

Destiny Udogie (knee) missed the win over Coventry and a late call is set to be made on his availability for Saturday. Pedro Porro (hamstring), Omar Marmoush, Tosin Adarabioyo (both calf) and Andrew Robertson (unspecified) are also minor doubts.

Former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will be pushing for a recall and could play alongside Sandro Tonali and Maddison, while Dejan Kulusevski is back after more than 500 day on the sidelines. However, Mohammed Kudus is set to be preferred from the start on the right flank.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Hato; Palmer, Rogers; Pedro

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gallagher, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Marmoush; Solanke

We say: Chelsea 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Both teams will enter this Stamford Bridge battle in buoyant mood following victories last time out, but Chelsea must still be regarded as firm favourites given their historically dominant home record against their rivals.

Having scored at least two goals in seven of their last 10 meetings with Spurs, we are backing Alonso's free-scoring Blues to showcase their superior firepower once again and outscore the visitors en route to claiming maximum points.

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