Preview: Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

To kick off matchday nine in Ligue 1 on Friday, first will meet worst as Le Havre welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Oceane in Normandy.

At this stage of the campaign, Les Ciel et Marine sit bottom of the table on two points, after losing 4-3 at Marseille last weekend, while PSG climbed to the top of Ligue 1 thanks to a 2-0 home win over Lyon on Monday.

Match preview

Le Havre supporters are used to seeing their side battling to avoid relegation, but right now things may be as bad as we have ever seen under Didier Digard.

The former Nice manager has yet to win a Ligue 1 match this season, with Le Havre being the only team in the competition that remain winless.

This is their worst-ever start to a top flight campaign this century, as they find themselves five points from safety heading into this encounter.

On Friday, they can end a nine-match winless run at home in this competition, collecting just one point at Stade Oceane this season.

At home, this team have struggled to produce much, netting just two goals in their four outings in Normandy so far.

That said, they have also been poor defensively, allowing a combined 11 goals in their last four league outings, seven more than they gave up in their first four matches.

© Imago / Sportimage

Despite missing numerous key contributors through injury, Paris Saint-Germain found a way to get ahead on Monday, scoring twice with fewer than 20 minutes remaining.

For all of the injury problems they are experiencing, as well as the protests and violence in the city, which have grabbed the headlines, Luis Enrique’s side have managed to focus on football and appear to have snapped out of their early season slump.

A win on Friday would not only keep them at the top of the table, but also put Enrique in the history books for the most wins across all competitions by a PSG coach, as he and Laurent Blanc are currently tied with 126 triumphs.

Recognized as Europe's best club last season during Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, PSG have lived up to that billing of late, riding an eight-match competitive winning run into this game, including convincing Champions League wins over European giants Manchester City and Barcelona.

On Friday, they can stretch their unbeaten run away from home in Ligue 1 to six matches, having yet to lose outside the Parc des Princes this season.

Les Parisiens will seek a fifth straight Ligue 1 triumph versus Le Havre this week, while they have yet to lose a competitive match against them this century.

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

Due to adductor pain, Le Havre could be missing Timothee Pembele, Elias Jelert has a sore leg, while Felix Mambimbi and Lionel Mpasi are out because of Achilles tendon ruptures, as is Stephan Zagadou with a cruciate ligament tear, while Ayumu Seko will be suspended.

Josh Maja had a brace in the latter stages of their match against Marseille, with Lamine N’Diaye also scoring in that losing effort.

At PSG, Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos will miss this match with hamstring issues, while Nuno Mendes and Alessandro Longoni remain doubtful due to leg injuries and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is out with a cruciate ligament tear.

Senny Mayulu and Mika Godst scored late in their victory over Lyon, with the latter netting his first since joining them from Ajax in August.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Gallon; Ouziad, Sasso, Mwanga, Touba, Koffi; Ndiaye, Ebonog, Richardson; Maja, Samatta

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Torres, Akliouche

We say: Le Havre 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

PSG may not have their strongest attacking options available, but they probably will not need them against a side as passive as Le Havre, who have been quite susceptible at the back this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.