Preview: Le Havre vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

Le Havre welcome AJ Auxerre to the Stade Oceane on Sunday afternoon for round seven of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous outing, Les Ciel et Marine fell to a narrow loss away to Lille, while AJA were thumped 4-1 by Rennes at Roazhon Park.

Match preview

Having narrowly avoided the drop in each of the previous three seasons, finishing no more than three points above the relegation playoff spot on all of those occasions, Le Havre look like they are in real danger of falling down to Ligue 2 this season.

Although they have conceded just eight goals after six Ligue 1 games this season, a tally that can only be bettered by five other sides in the division, Didier Digard’s men are the only team yet to claim victory in 2026-27 and as a result are rooted to the foot of the table with just two points.

Following a relatively fruitless period in front of goal last season, scoring more than only Angers and Nantes in Ligue 1 ,Les Ciel et Marine’s potency in attack has certainly been their downfall once again so far this campaign, with no side netting fewer than their four strikes heading into round seven.

Claiming victory in three of their previous four meetings with Auxerre, including a 3-1 triumph at the Stade Oceane in the 2024-25 campaign, Le Havre will be confident of turning their fortunes around this weekend though and climbing out of the league’s drop zone.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

After a respectable mid-table finish upon their return to Ligue 1 in the 2024-25 campaign, Auxerre lost just one of their final eight matches to narrowly avoid relegation to the second tier last season and appear poised to be fighting the drop again in the spring.

Will Still’s side did well to bounce back from losing each of their opening three fixtures and claim consecutive wins heading into last month’s international break, but have since failed to build on that promise as they fell to a damning 4-1 defeat against Rennes when they returned to action on Sunday afternoon.

Much to the contrast of this weekend’s opposition, AJA’s troubles have undoubtedly been sustained due to their defensive fragility, with Still’s men keeping just one clean sheet so far this season and conceding 16 goals after six matches, three more than any other side in the division.

Currently sat inside the league’s relegation playoff position, Auxerre will have to rid of their poor record against Le Havre if they want to scramble away from the table’s foot on Sunday, having won just one of their previous nine matches against Les Ciel et Marine.

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Le Havre will be without Swiss forward Felix Mambimbi and 32-year-old goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau this weekend as both continue their recovery from Achilles tendon injuries, meaning Gauthier Gallon is certain to be deployed between the sticks again.

Abdoulaye Toure and Stephan Zagadou also remain out for Les Ciel et Marine with long-term knee issues, while Timothee Pembele and Elias Jelert are ruled out in defence.

The hosts’ headache across the backline only got worse when Japanese centre-back Ayumu Seko was dismissed due to a last man challenge against Lille last Sunday, meaning Digard has just four first-team defenders to select from this weekend.

Auxerre are missing both Bryan Okoh and Assane Diousse for Sunday’s clash as the pair nurse knee injuries, while Sekou Fofana is unavailable with a severe groin issue too.

Having picked up a knock within the last week, 23-year-old forward Remy Labeau Lascary will spend a month on the sidelines, joining Raya Mandengue in Still’s list of absentees in attack.

Just like their opponents, AJA are also suffering a defensive crisis, with Telli Siwe, Clement Akpa and Marvin Saya all listed as doubts for the weekend’s showdown.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Gallon; Ouziad, Mwanga, Touba, N'Diaye; Ndiaye, Ebonog, Richardson; Nakamura, Maja, Samatta

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Diop; Makosso, Tuanzebe, Diomande; Sy, Piedfort, Danois, Oppegard; Namaso, Archer, Zossou

We say: Le Havre 1-1 Auxerre

With no wins in their first six, Le Havre will no doubt see Sunday’s match on home soil against fellow strugglers Auxerre as the perfect opportunity to finally get the ball rolling in Ligue 1 this season.

However, with so many of their starting backline ruled out through injury, it is difficult to see the hosts keeping AJA at bay and we think the points will be shared at the Stade Oceane.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.