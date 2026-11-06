Preview: Le Havre vs Lorient - prediction, team news, lineups

A new era of football at Le Havre begins on Sunday when they host Lorient at Stade Oceane on matchday 10.

The Normandy club sit bottom of the Ligue 1 table after being hammered 5-1 by Paris Saint-Germain last week, while Lorient sit 11th following a 2-0 home defeat versus Brest on Monday.

Match preview

Didier Digard’s tenure as Le Havre boss has been suspended as a precautionary measure, with last week’s defeat leading up to that decision.

It is up to Jair Karam to rejuvenate this squad, which will try to end a six-match Ligue 1 losing run and win for the first time all season.

The former Le Havre U-19 coach has a tall task ahead of him, with the senior squad conceding three or more goals in their last three league encounters.

They are just two games short of matching their longest domestic winless run from last season (11 matches).

Heading into this weekend, they are six points behind Troyes for the relegation playoff spot while trailing Angers by that same margin for Ligue 1 safety.

Les Ciel et Marine can extend their Ligue 1 unbeaten run versus Lorient to six matches on Saturday and earn successive top flight triumphs against them for the first time this century.

© Imago / HMB-Media

A lack of creativity has held Lorient back throughout this season, and that was the case for them on Monday night.

Alexandre Dujeux’s team are goalless in their last two Ligue 1 outings, failing to register a single effort on target in both of those games.

Knowing this, it is perhaps unsurprising to learn that they have created the fewest big chances in the French top flight this season (16).

Away from home, however, the Brittany club have look solid defensively, earning points in three of those four instances this season, collecting three clean sheets along the way.

At the same time, Lorient are currently just three points behind a European spot heading into matchday 10.

Les Merlus have points in three of their last four visits to Normandy, with their last Ligue 1 victory at Le Havre occurring in 2008 (3-1).

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Due to adductor pain, Le Havre could be missing Timothee Pembele once again, while Elias Jelert is questionable with a leg injury, Lionel Mpasi and Felix Mambimbi are recovering from Achilles tendon ruptures and Stephan Zagadou is out because of a cruciate ligament tear.

Josh Maja has scored in consecutive league fixtures, netting the opening goal for Le Havre last week, before PSG stormed back with five unanswered.

A muscle strain will likely keep Panos Katseris on the Lorient sidelines, Mohamed Bamba is questionable due to physical discomfort and Bandiougou Fadiga is doubtful because of a hamstring strain.

Theo Le Bris was one of three newcomers who came off the bench Monday after sitting out against Angers, along with Aiyegun Tosin and Noah Mbamba.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Bodart; Ouziad, Seko, Touba, L. N’Diaye; Ebonog, Mwanga, Koffi; Nakamura, Maja, Fofana

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Adjei, Talbi, Toure; Sylla, Cadiou, Avom, Kouassi; Makengo, Faye; Balde

We say: Le Havre 1-0 Lorient

Le Havre are unlikely to face many scoring threats from Lorient, and combined with their desire to impress their new interim manager, we believe the Normandy side will finally collect maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.