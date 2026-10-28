Preview: Lille vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

Lille could temporarily move into first place in Ligue 1 on Friday with a win over Lens and some help, as they return to Stade Pierre-Mauroy on matchday nine.

After a 1-1 draw at Monaco last weekend, Les Nordistes sit third in the table, two points above Lens, who are eighth thanks to a 2-1 comeback win over Paris FC.

Match preview

Despite another strong early start on matchday eight, Lille failed to hold on in the Principality, dropping points in successive league fixtures for the first time all season.

Davide Ancelotti’s men have failed to win two Ligue 1 affairs in 2026-27 after netting first, dropping four points as a result.

That said, they are just two points below Paris Saint-Germain for first in the table and could surpass them with a win and a Le Havre upset triumph on Friday.

Since going unbeaten in their first four Ligue 1 affairs, things have gone south for this team, who have won just one of their last six competitive games while conceding a combined seven goals in their Champions League losses to Arsenal and Galatasaray.

Lille can end a two-match winless run at home across all competitions Friday, having conceded five goals over that stretch.

This week Les Dogues can also extend their home winning run against Lens in the French top flight to five matches, conceding just once during that time.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Domestically, Lens seem to have turned the corner under new management, reeling off three straight league wins since Yannick Cahuzac took charge.

Another triumph on Friday would surpass their longest winning run in Ligue 1 this year and temporarily move them up to second in the table.

Their domestic form sharply contrasts what this team have shown us in the Champions League, where they have lost their last two League Phase outings by a combined margin of 5-0.

With a victory on Friday, they would win consecutive Ligue 1 matches outside of Stade Bollaert-Delelis for the first time in 2026.

Lens have conceded at least once in every competitive away game this season, allowing multiple strikes on five occasions.

Les Sang et Or can claim only their second away victory against Lille this decade, following a 2-1 win in 2022.

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

A foot injury will likely keep Ayase Ueda sidelined for Lille, while Tiago Santos and Osame Sahraoui have knocks and Hamza Igamane is out due to a cruciate ligament tear.

Also unavailable this week is Tanguy Nianzou, who received a straight red card in the second half against Les Monegasques on matchday eight.

Ethan Mbappe Lottin scored in the opening half of that fixture, putting him in a five-way tie for first on the team with his second of this competition.

At Lens, Ismaelo Gabiou is recovering from knee surgery, while Jonathan Gradit and Abdallah Sima are questionable because of leg injuries.

A cruciate ligament tear will prevent Maik Nawrocki from featuring on Friday, Jhoanner Chavez is dealing with a sore thigh, while Odsonne Edouard may sit out as well due to a minor knock.

Florian Thauvin and Thorgan Hazard netted second-half strikes as they stormed back to beat Paris FC, with the Belgian scoring his first domestic goal for his new club.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Srdanovic, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Perraud; Andre, Bentaleb; Mbappe Lottin, Perrin, Mukau; Giroud

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Abdulhamid, Baidoo, Todibo; Aguilar, Bulatovic, Haidara, Udol; Thauvin, Sotoca; Ivanovic

We say: Lille 1-0 Lens

While Lens are in good form domestically, they will face a side with much more attacking potency than they have dealt with over the past few games, thus we believe the home side will return to winning ways.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.