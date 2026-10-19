Champions League suspended players: Man United blow, Arsenal boost as three players banned for this week's fixtures

The league phase of the Champions League is now a quarter-of-the-way complete as 36 teams bid to earn their place in the knockout stage of the competition at the earliest opportunity.

Paris Saint-Germain - who take on Barcelona at Parc des Princes in a blockbuster showdown on Tuesday - lead the table, but there are as many as nine teams that have won their opening two fixtures.

As the tournament progresses, more players will serve suspensions, particularly through yellow cards with three cautions leading to a one-match ban.

However, as highlighted by Sports Mole, there are just three players serving suspensions ahead of matchday three.

UCL 2026/27: Suspended Players Official UEFA booking list • Before League Phase Matchday 3 • 15.10.2026 UEFA Champions League 2026/27 suspended players before League Phase Matchday 3 No. Player Status FC Bayern München 17 Michael Olise Suspended Misses MD 3 LOSC Lille 8 Ethan Mbappe Suspended Misses MD 3 Manchester United 15 Leny Yoro Suspended Misses MD 3

Man United blow, Arsenal boost ahead of mammoth Champions League MD3 games

One of the stars who will sit on the sidelines on matchday three is Manchester United defender Leny Yoro, who was sent off in last week's 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

The general consensus was that the Frenchman was harshly dismissed for a professional foul when the Red Devils were trailing by a 1-0 scoreline in Spain, but he will now sit out the trip to Como.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich star Michael Olise will not feature in the game with Premier League champions Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.

© Imago / Beautiful Sports International

Olise was handed two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for a cynical tug of the shirt to halt a Viking FK counter-attack and the second for throwing the ball at the face of an opponent.

Lille midfielder Ethan Mbappe continues to serve a three-match ban for his dismissal for an elbow on Real Betis player Natan on matchday one.

UEFA deemed the action to be "assaulting another player", subsequently resulting in the rare length of suspension handed to the Frenchman by the governing body.