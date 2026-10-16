Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions including Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include a clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg, and a trip to Lille for Brest.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Strasbourg will hope to remain unbeaten at home this season as they host reigning five-time Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau on Saturday.

A 2-1 defeat at Nice last week dropped the Alsace club down to 11th, while Les Parisiens are up to sixth heading into this clash thanks to a 3-1 home win over Le Mans.

We say: Strasbourg 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

At last, PSG's true quality is shining through, and we trust their speed and creativity will cause fits for the home side on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Buzzi

Still seeking their first home win of the new Ligue 1 campaign, Troyes will welcome Lens to Stade de l’Aube on matchday seven on Saturday.

Last weekend, newly promoted Troyes dropped into the relegation zone after a 2-0 home defeat versus Marseille, while Les Sang et Or sit 10th following a narrow 2-1 win over Lyon.

We say: Troyes 1-2 Lens

While neither side have impressed in the league so far, Troyes look much more uncertain across the board, and we expect Les Sang et Or will find a way to punish them on matchday seven.

> Click here to read our full preview for Troyes vs. Lens, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lille will put their unbeaten record at home on the line Saturday as they return to Stade Pierre-Mauroy to face Brest on matchday seven of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Despite a 1-0 win over Le Havre last week, Les Dogues head into this weekend a point behind Monaco for first, while Stade Brestois moved up to seventh after a comfortable 5-1 home win against Angers.

We say: Lille 2-0 Brest

Despite a rough showing in midweek against Arsenal, Lille always seem to come back strong after a defeat and should be at ease returning to Stade Pierre-Mauroy, where they have looked impenetrable defensively throughout this season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lille vs. Brest, including team news and predicted lineups