Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions including Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include a clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg, and a trip to Lille for Brest.
Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Saturday, 4.15pm)
Strasbourg will hope to remain unbeaten at home this season as they host reigning five-time Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau on Saturday.
A 2-1 defeat at Nice last week dropped the Alsace club down to 11th, while Les Parisiens are up to sixth heading into this clash thanks to a 3-1 home win over Le Mans.
We say: Strasbourg 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
At last, PSG's true quality is shining through, and we trust their speed and creativity will cause fits for the home side on Saturday.
> Click here to read our full preview for Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain, including team news and predicted lineups
Troyes vs. Lens (Saturday, 7.45pm)
Still seeking their first home win of the new Ligue 1 campaign, Troyes will welcome Lens to Stade de l’Aube on matchday seven on Saturday.
Last weekend, newly promoted Troyes dropped into the relegation zone after a 2-0 home defeat versus Marseille, while Les Sang et Or sit 10th following a narrow 2-1 win over Lyon.
We say: Troyes 1-2 Lens
While neither side have impressed in the league so far, Troyes look much more uncertain across the board, and we expect Les Sang et Or will find a way to punish them on matchday seven.
> Click here to read our full preview for Troyes vs. Lens, including team news and predicted lineups
Lille vs. Brest (Saturday, 7.45pm)
Lille will put their unbeaten record at home on the line Saturday as they return to Stade Pierre-Mauroy to face Brest on matchday seven of the Ligue 1 campaign.
Despite a 1-0 win over Le Havre last week, Les Dogues head into this weekend a point behind Monaco for first, while Stade Brestois moved up to seventh after a comfortable 5-1 home win against Angers.
We say: Lille 2-0 Brest
Despite a rough showing in midweek against Arsenal, Lille always seem to come back strong after a defeat and should be at ease returning to Stade Pierre-Mauroy, where they have looked impenetrable defensively throughout this season.
> Click here to read our full preview for Lille vs. Brest, including team news and predicted lineups