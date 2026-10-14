Preview: Troyes vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

Still seeking their first home win of the new Ligue 1 campaign, Troyes will welcome Lens to Stade de l’Aube on matchday seven on Saturday.

Last weekend, newly promoted Troyes dropped into the relegation zone after a 2-0 home defeat versus Marseille, while Les Sang et Or sit 10th following a narrow 2-1 win over Lyon.

Match preview

After a decent start to the top flight campaign, Troyes are realising just how competitive this division is and how quickly things can change.

Stephane Dumont’s team earned four points from their first two league fixtures but will head into this outing on a four-match Ligue 1 losing run.

Another defeat this weekend would equal their longest losing run in this competition from their last Ligue 1 campaign in 2022-23.

On Saturday, the club from northeastern France could also go four matches without scoring in the top flight for the first time this decade.

In their 2025-26 promotional campaign, they gave up the second-fewest goals in Ligue 2 (33), but this season they have allowed the second-most (13) in the top flight, a big reason why they sit second from the bottom.

ESTAC have points in two of their last three league home games versus Lens, last beating them in Troyes in a 2019 Ligue 2 affair (2-0).

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Three matches into his tenure as Lens coach, and Yannick Cahuzac still seems to be finding his footing with this club.

Since taking over from Dino Toppmoller in September, the ex-Toulouse and Lens midfielder has lost two of his three competitive games at the helm.

The second-best defensive unit in the league last season have allowed 10 goals in just six Ligue 1 outings thus far in 2026-27, the joint-most among teams currently in the top half of the table.

Following a 2-0 defeat to Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday, this side could lose consecutive competitive games this weekend for a second time this season.

Three of their 11 goals scored in the competition this season have come from set pieces, while they have yet to concede one themselves.

Les Sang et Or are unbeaten in their last three visits to Stade de l’Aube, collecting a 4-2 triumph in their round of 16 Coupe de France outing against them last season en route to lifting the trophy.

Troyes Ligue 1 form:

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Christophe Saidi

For this match, Troyes are likely to be without Anis Ouzenedji, who is dealing with a sore ankle, while Yacouba Kone has a knee issue.

Yvann Titi remains questionable for this outing with a leg injury, and Ismael Boura is dealing with a hip problem.

As for Lens, we might not see Jhoanner Chavez or Abdallah Sima feature on Saturday because of thigh strains, while Maik Nawrocki recovers from a cruciate ligament injury and Matthieu Udol will be suspended.

Florian Sotoca and Udol found the back of the net on matchday six, with the latter scoring the winner eight minutes before being sent off.

Troyes possible starting lineup:

Beach; Maronnier, Monfray, Diaz, Gozzi; Diop, Karim; Diawara, Ripart, Picard; Le Douaron

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Gradit, Ganiou, Antonio; Aguilar, Bulatovic, Titraoui, Hazard; Thauvin, Sotoca; Edouard

We say: Troyes 1-2 Lens

While neither side have impressed in the league so far, Troyes look much more uncertain across the board, and we expect Les Sang et Or will find a way to punish them on matchday seven.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.