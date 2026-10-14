Preview: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

Strasbourg will hope to remain unbeaten at home this season as they host reigning five-time Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau on Saturday.

A 2-1 defeat at Nice last week dropped the Alsace club down to 11th, while Les Parisiens are up to sixth heading into this clash thanks to a 3-1 home win over Le Mans.

Match preview

Despite a strong start to the fall, Strasbourg have been through a mediocre run of form in recent times.

Hugo Oliveira’s side thrashed newly promoted Troyes 6-2 to start last month but have gone three matches without a win since then.

They will hope that being back in Strasbourg will do them some good, with this team unbeaten in its last three Ligue 1 encounters at Stade de la Meinau dating back to last season.

Strasbourg have dropped five points in two of their last three league contests in which they netted the opening goal.

A loss or draw on matchday seven would mark the third time this year that they will have dropped points in consecutive domestic home games, and the first in this campaign.

At the same time, they have taken points in two of their last three league meetings with PSG, with their last home win against them occurring in 2025 (2-1).

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

It was a tough start to the season for Paris Saint-Germain, but it appears as though they are finally starting to find their rhythm.

Entering matchday seven, they can extend their winning run to four matches in Ligue 1, one shy of their longest domestic winning streak this year.

Luis Enrique’s men are sixth in the table heading into this weekend, but only three points currently separate them from the league leaders, Monaco.

So far this season, the defending two-time Champions League winners are undefeated away from home and boast a 100% record in Europe, netting 10 goals overall, tied for the most ever after the first two matchdays in a Champions League campaign.

Since the start of 2024, this club have dropped points in only two away outings domestically when netting first, suffering just one defeat over that stretch.

Les Parisiens are unbeaten in seven of their last eight competitive away matches versus Strasbourg, winning this exact fixture last season, 2-1.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Strasbourg might not have Sebastian Nanasi or Ismael Dokoure available on Saturday due to injuries, while Martial Godo is dealing with muscle tightness and Joaquin Panichelli is still recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Dario Essugo opened the scoring for them in Nice last week, the first of the campaign for the man on loan from Chelsea, though an own goal from Pape Demba Diop minutes later nullified that lead.

At PSG, Senny Mayulu and Alessandro Longoni are both questionable this weekend because of leg injuries, while Nuno Mendes was back in the fold on Wednesday.

Lucas Beraldo, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Maghnes Akliouche all scored against Le Mans, while Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and Akliouche all netted versus Man City.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Antwi, Hogsberg, Coulibaly, Oso; Diop; Reyna, Essugo; Yassine, Ortega, Amo-Ameyaw

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Digne; Zaire-Emery, Neves, Fernandez; Akliouche, Torres, Doue

We say: Strasbourg 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

At last, PSG's true quality is shining through, and we trust their speed and creativity will cause fits for the home side on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.