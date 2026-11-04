Chelsea's hidden gem: the 19-year-old nobody saw coming

The 19-year-old defender has been included in Graham Potter's squad for November's UEFA Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland, marking another important step in his development.

Antwi joined Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg on a season-long loan in August, seeking the regular first-team opportunities that had been difficult to obtain at Stamford Bridge.

His progress in Ligue 1 has been impressive, with the Swedish full-back starting eight of Strasbourg's nine league matches since arriving in France.

And his performances have not gone unnoticed by Potter, the former Chelsea manager, who revealed that he had also received positive feedback about the youngster from people associated with the London club.

Truppen till avgörandet i Nations League ? ??? Bosnien-Hercegovina Stockholm | 14 november ??? Polen Wroclaw | 17 nov https://t.co/PbV8lwkQZ3 — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) November 4, 2026

Graham Potter explains decision to call up Chelsea youngster

Antwi is one of two uncapped players selected by Potter for Sweden's upcoming Nations League double-header, alongside Fiorentina forward Alieu Njie.

The defender's inclusion follows a series of encouraging performances in France, where he has quickly established himself in Hugo Oliveira's plans.

Potter explained that an injury to Bologna right-back Emil Holm had created an opportunity to assess Antwi at senior international level.

"Genesis has done well with the Under-21 national team too, and with Emil Holm injured, I've chosen Felix Beijmo as the more experienced option," Potter explained during Wednesday's squad announcement, as reported by Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

"Then we have Genesis, with his qualities and his pace."

The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss also revealed that he had spoken to people familiar with Antwi's development at Chelsea.

"I've spoken to people I know at Chelsea, and they think highly of him," Potter added.

That assessment is particularly encouraging for the Blues, who have invested several years in the defender's development.

Born in Stockholm, Antwi moved to England when he was 11 and joined Chelsea's academy, progressing through the age groups at Cobham before earning his first senior opportunities.

He made his competitive debut for the London club against Copenhagen in the Conference League in March 2025 and subsequently featured against Djurgarden in the same competition.

Chelsea rewarded his progress with a new contract in September 2025, tying him to the club until 2028, with an option to extend the agreement for another two years.

However, the decision to send him to Strasbourg this summer has provided the youngster with a considerably greater level of senior experience.

Antwi initially featured at left-back in the French club's opening league defeat against Marseille before moving to the right side of the defence.

His versatility and athleticism have subsequently helped him retain a regular place in Oliveira's side, including appearances against high-profile opponents such as Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

Potter acknowledged the value of that experience, praising the youngster's development during his first extended spell in senior football.

According to the Swedish Football Association, the national team manager believes that Antwi's performances at such a young age make him an exciting prospect to assess during the international break.

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Antwi's progress offers Chelsea encouragement over Strasbourg partnership

Antwi's first senior international call-up represents a significant milestone for a player who had previously represented Sweden at youth level, including five appearances for the Under-21 side.

It also provides Chelsea with an encouraging example of how their partnership with Strasbourg can accelerate the development of promising academy players.

The French club recruited five players from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, although their experiences have varied considerably.

Antwi, goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and midfielder Dario Essugo have all established themselves as regular contributors.

Jorgensen has started nine league matches, making 32 saves, while Essugo has contributed two goals and an assist in seven appearances.

By contrast, former Chelsea youngsters Deivid Washington and Omari Kellyman, who joined Strasbourg on permanent deals, have barely featured.

Washington has yet to make a competitive appearance this season, while Kellyman has played only six minutes.

Those differences underline the varied experiences of players arriving in France through the two clubs' shared ownership structure.

For Antwi, however, the move has already delivered an important personal breakthrough.

Sweden will host Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 14 before travelling to face Poland three days later, with Potter's side leading their Nations League group.

A victory against Bosnia would secure promotion to League A, giving the Chelsea youngster the opportunity to be involved in an important international occasion.

Antwi has not yet made his senior Sweden debut, but his selection provides recognition of the progress he has made since leaving Stamford Bridge in search of regular football.

For Chelsea, the next stage will be monitoring whether he can maintain that development throughout the remainder of his loan spell and return to London with a stronger case for first-team opportunities.