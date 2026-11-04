Frenkie De Jong hits back at critics and sends Hansi Flick message

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has expressed his frustration at the constant speculation surrounding him, while making it clear that he wants to reclaim a regular starting place under Hansi Flick.

The Netherlands international spoke out after reaching 300 appearances for the Catalan giants during Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa, having recently returned from a lengthy injury absence.

De Jong believes that his performances, fitness and future attract considerably more scrutiny than those of his teammates, particularly when he is unavailable for selection.

However, the 29-year-old also delivered an encouraging update on his physical condition, insisting that his knee is no longer causing problems and that he is ready to compete for a more prominent role.

His comments arrive at an important moment for Flick, with Barcelona preparing to face Atletico Madrid this weekend and uncertainty emerging over the availability of fellow midfielder Rodri.

Frenkie de Jong responds to Barcelona criticism after injury return

Speaking to reporters following the victory over Aston Villa, De Jong acknowledged that the speculation surrounding him had become a recurring source of frustration.

"There is always a bit of noise around me, especially when I'm not there," the midfielder said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"For some reason, in the summer when there is no football, or when I'm injured..."

De Jong went on to suggest that he receives more attention than other members of the Barcelona squad, although he accepted that this might partly reflect his personal perception.

"I feel that there is always more noise around me than around others. But perhaps that's just my impression when people talk about me. These are things I don't have much control over."

The Dutchman's remarks follow several months of questions about his fitness and position at Camp Nou.

De Jong sustained a knee ligament injury while representing the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, leaving him unavailable for the opening weeks of Barcelona's campaign.

During his recovery, he also addressed reports concerning his relationship with Flick and the club's hierarchy, rejecting suggestions that he had fallen out with the German coach.

His latest comments suggest that the scrutiny remains a sensitive subject, even after his return to competitive action.

Nevertheless, De Jong was keen to emphasise that his physical condition has improved considerably.

"I feel very good, very strong, with a lot of desire and motivation," he explained.

"My knee isn't bothering me. What's happened has happened."

The midfielder made his first appearance of the season as a substitute against Real Madrid on October 25, before starting Barcelona's emphatic 6-1 league victory over Alaves six days later.

Flick deployed him in central defence against Alaves, illustrating the versatility that has allowed the former Ajax player to operate in several positions during his Barcelona career.

Tuesday's Champions League encounter brought another significant moment, as De Jong replaced Pedri in the 70th minute to make his 300th competitive appearance for the club.

He was subsequently presented with a commemorative shirt by his teammates.

Having already surpassed Philip Cocu and Ronald Koeman, De Jong holds the record for the most competitive appearances by a Dutch player in Barcelona's history.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

De Jong sends Flick clear message ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Despite his willingness to help in defence, De Jong made no secret of his preferred position or his desire to return to the starting lineup.

"I feel more comfortable in midfield, but I will help the team wherever it needs me," he said.

Asked whether he hoped to start against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, the Dutch international acknowledged that his recent injury would influence Flick's decision.

"I would like to start matches, but we have to take into account that I've been out for a long time, and that depends on the coaching staff."

His comments are particularly relevant following Rodri's withdrawal at half time against Aston Villa.

The former Manchester City midfielder complained of muscular discomfort during Tuesday's encounter, prompting Flick to introduce Marc Bernal for the second half.

Barcelona have since confirmed a minor hamstring injury, leaving Rodri's availability for the trip to Atletico in doubt.

Flick has already suggested that Bernal could be considered as a replacement, while also pointing out that De Jong has only recently returned from injury.

That leaves the Barcelona manager with a decision to make over his midfield combination, particularly given the demands of facing one of La Liga's strongest opponents away from home.

De Jong's ability to operate alongside Pedri, provide defensive cover or contribute further forward gives Flick another option, but his limited minutes this season remain a consideration.

The Dutchman has repeatedly expressed his commitment to Barcelona, having signed a contract extension until June 2029.

His immediate priority, however, is considerably more straightforward: putting his injury problems behind him and earning a place in the team through his performances.

After reaching 300 appearances, De Jong is determined that his next chapter at Barcelona should be defined by what he contributes on the pitch rather than the speculation surrounding him.