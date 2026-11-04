Preview: Famalicao vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

Seaching for their first home victory this season, Famalicao welcome an in-form Arouca side to the Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho on Friday night.

The hosts sit 11th in the Primeira Liga table, three points above the relegation zone, while the visitors occupy fifth place, ahead of sixth-placed Academico de Viseu on goal difference.

Match preview

Famalicao have struggled to reproduce the form that earned them a club-best fifth-place finish last season, with the departures of former boss Hugo Oliveira, Ibrahima Ba and Gustavo Sa contributing to a difficult start to the new campaign.

Carlos Carvalhal, who took over in the summer, was dismissed in October following a shock Taca de Portugal defeat to third-tier Paredes, leaving 46-year-old assistant coach Ricardo Silva in charge on an interim basis.

Although Silva made an impressive start, securing a 4-0 away victory over Rio Ave before edging Braga on penalties in the Taca da Liga quarter-finals, the Vila Nova outfit were brought back down to earth by the same Minho rivals at the weekend, suffering a 3-0 league defeat.

That result leaves Famalicao with just two wins from their opening 10 Primeira Liga fixtures this season (D4, L4), while they have scored 14 goals and conceded the same number, highlighting the need for greater efficiency at both ends of the pitch.

The Vila Nova outfit have also struggled at the Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho this term, with Fama among three sides in the division yet to record a home victory, having collected just two points from four outings on their own turf, the most recent of which was a 4-1 defeat to Alverca.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Arouca, on the other hand, arrive in considerably better shape compared to the hosts, having enjoyed an impressive start under Vitor Severino, who took charge in October following Vasco Seabra's departure for Rio Ave.

Although the Wolves had enjoyed an encouraging campaign under Seabra, Severino inherited a side that had gone three matches without a win but has since guided them to four consecutive victories across the league and Taca de Portugal.

An extra-time cup victory over Belenenses came between three successive 1-0 league wins against Estrela Amadora, Alverca and Nacional, leaving Arouca with 13 goals scored and seven conceded in their opening 10 Primeira Liga matches, as well as a joint-league-high six clean sheets.

The Wolves have also been resilient on their travels, with their only defeat in five league trips this season coming against defending champions Porto, while two victories and two draws have given them eight points and made them the division's eighth-best away side.

However, Arouca have struggled in recent meetings with Famalicao, going winless in their last four competitive encounters and losing two of their previous three league visits to Vila Nova, while failing to score during that period.



Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

Famalicao form (all competitions):

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

Arouca form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Famalicao will be without Rodrigo Pinheiro, who is suspended after being sent off during last weekend's league defeat to Braga.

Georgios Koutsias is expected to lead the attack after scoring five league goals this season, while Sorriso and Romeo Beney could provide support from the flanks, with Oscar Aranda another option in the wide areas.

Arouca have a considerably cleaner bill of health, with Miguel Puche their only notable absentee as he continues his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Gabriel Rukavina is available again after serving a one-match suspension following his dismissal against Alverca, although the midfielder is yet to start a league game since joining from Rijeka in the summer.

Ivan Barbero should lead the line as he looks to add to his five league goals this season, while Nais Djouahra is expected to feature prominently after registering five assists in the competition.



Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Garcia, Rofino, Realpe, Bondo; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Beney, Santos, Sorriso; Koutsias.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

De Arruabarrena; Esgaio, Sanchez, Fontan, Lebedenko; Van Ee, Fukui; Trezza, Flores, Djouahra; Barbero.

We say: Famalicao 0-1 Arouca

Famalicao's home struggles and the uncertainty surrounding their interim management make it difficult to back them against an Arouca side that has found its rhythm and been particularly solid defensively, so a narrow away victory looks likely.

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