Joao Neves rules out Premier League move in PSG pledge

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves has delivered a clear message about his future, revealing that he has no ambition to play in the Premier League or La Liga despite previously attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The 22-year-old Portugal international has established himself as a key figure in Luis Enrique's side since arriving from Benfica in 2024, helping the French champions secure back-to-back Champions League titles.

However, Neves has now gone a step further than simply expressing his satisfaction with life in Paris, revealing that he would like to spend the remainder of his playing career at the Parc des Princes.

His comments come shortly after signing a new contract until June 2031 and ahead of PSG's continued pursuit of a third successive European crown.

The midfielder also underlined his importance on the pitch on Tuesday evening, opening the scoring and providing an assist in PSG's emphatic 6-0 Champions League victory away to Villarreal.

Joao Neves rules out Premier League ambitions

Speaking in an interview with French broadcaster CANAL+, Neves made it clear that moving to either England or Spain is not among his career objectives.

"I don't have the objective of going to Spain or England," the former Benfica youngster explained.

"I have an objective, and it is to feel good in my life and to win here. Joao wants to stay here his whole career."

The declaration is particularly significant given Neves's age and the transfer speculation that has surrounded him since his emergence in Portuguese football.

Manchester United were among the clubs linked with the midfielder before his move to PSG, while Manchester City were subsequently credited with an interest in bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.

In September 2025, reports suggested that City were considering an offer worth approximately £105m for Neves, although PSG were understood to be unwilling to entertain his departure.

That speculation never developed into a confirmed transfer agreement, and there is no indication that either Manchester club is currently negotiating for his signature.

Nevertheless, Neves's latest comments suggest that even the prospect of playing in England's top flight holds little appeal to him at present.

His position is supported by his recent contractual commitment.

In September, PSG announced a series of extensions involving several important members of Luis Enrique's squad, including Neves, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu and Fabian Ruiz.

The Portuguese midfielder's agreement now runs until the summer of 2031, giving the French champions considerable security over his future.

While such a contract does not rule out a transfer later in his career, Neves has made his personal preference unusually clear.

For Premier League clubs hoping to attract one of Europe's most accomplished young midfielders, his comments provide little encouragement.

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Why Neves wants to build his future at PSG

Neves's commitment to PSG is closely connected to the success he has experienced since leaving Benfica.

The Portugal international has developed into an integral part of Luis Enrique's midfield alongside compatriot Vitinha, combining an ability to regain possession with the technical quality required to operate in tight spaces.

His contribution has been particularly important to PSG's recent European dominance.

Since his arrival in 2024, the French club have won two consecutive Champions League titles, establishing themselves among the continent's leading teams.

Neves has also demonstrated that his role extends beyond winning possession and maintaining control in midfield.

Against Villarreal on Tuesday, he opened the scoring after nine minutes, reacting quickly inside the penalty area following a corner.

He later supplied the assist for David Boly's goal as PSG completed their record-breaking away victory in the Champions League.

The result maintained the defending champions' perfect record in this season's league phase, with four victories from their opening four matches.

Despite that impressive start, Neves believes maintaining the standards established over the previous two seasons will present a considerable challenge.

"It's the mentality," he explained when discussing PSG's continued ambition.

"You have two Champions Leagues, but you keep making the necessary efforts. Maintaining that quality is even harder than winning two Champions Leagues."

The midfielder also identified a specific objective for the current European campaign.

"We want to try to finish in the top eight, something we haven't managed in the last two seasons."

That target reflects PSG's determination to avoid the additional knockout-round play-offs and secure direct qualification for the last 16.

Neves's performances against Villarreal offered another illustration of why Luis Enrique considers him central to those ambitions.

And while his contract already ties him to Paris for several more years, his latest declaration suggests that he sees no need to leave the French capital to fulfil his remaining ambitions in football.