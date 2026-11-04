PSG: Who is David Boly, the highly sought-after young prospect who scored against Villarreal?

Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 6-0 win over Villarreal on Tuesday night in the Champions League. But, beyond the demonstration, the Paris club saw academy graduate David Boly score the final goal of the game.

Introduced in the 74th minute in place of the captain for the night, Achraf Hakimi, David Boly made his mark four minutes later with a goal full of determination: a run into the Villarreal box and a thunderous strike to beat the unfortunate Peter Gulacsi, who had already been beaten five times.

As relayed by L’Equipe, the young right-back became the second-youngest player in Paris Saint-Germain history to score in European competition, at 17 years and 285 days. The record is held by his team-mate Warren Zaire-Emery, who scored against Borussia Dortmund in 2023 at 17 years and... 280 days.

After the game, David Boly expressed his joy at scoring in front of the media: ‘I receive the ball from Joao Neves, I get in front of the goal and I shoot (smiles). I see that it goes in and, well, it was incredible, honestly.’

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Boly a first contract

But behind the celebrations around the win and the academy graduate’s first goal, one question still remains: will David Boly be Achraf Hakimi’s long-term understudy at Paris Saint-Germain?

As relayed by L’Equipe, the 17-year-old Frenchman is still not a professional. The French club have nonetheless offered him a first contract, with ‘a very high financial proposal’, a sign of confidence from the leaders of Ligue 1 and the Champions League, who also say they no longer want to offer ‘oversized’ contracts.

David Boly has not yet signed, with plenty of competition for his signature: big European clubs and ‘more modest’ sides are interested in the talented youngster.

If Paris Saint-Germain want to tie down the defender, like Quentin Ndjantou, compared to a Formula 1 car by Luis Enrique, his playing time in the coming months will influence the decision he takes.

© Iconsport / Alamy

Boly wants Paris Saint-Germain but is heavily courted

From the player’s side, it can also be argued that a professional contract is simply a way of monetising his talent: David Boly will always leave Paris Saint-Germain for a higher fee with a contract than without one, with his academy deal ending in the summer of 2027.

The Paris side nonetheless seem to be working hard to show the young talent their confidence: playing time, with two appearances, one in Ligue 1 and one in the Champions League, and a high salary for his potential first contract.

According to L’Equipe, David Boly ‘wishes to continue his career at his youth club’. The trend is therefore towards the contract being signed soon.

But when? And, with such exposure in the Champions League, can the right-back’s entourage keep waiting, hoping for a financial bidding war from the many suitors?

If, with his goal and fine introduction, David Boly pushes a little harder to be Achraf Hakimi’s genuine understudy at Paris Saint-Germain, the very status of understudy behind the best right-back in the world could ultimately lead him to ask another question: could the young academy product not be a starter... elsewhere?