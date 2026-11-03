PSG break incredible Champions League scoring record in 17-minute Villarreal rout

Paris Saint-Germain broke an outrageous Champions League goalscoring record in their first-half rout of Villarreal on Tuesday evening.

Luis Enrique's men travelled to La Ceramica aiming to make it four wins from four in the 2026-27 tournament after getting the better of Slovan Bratislava, Manchester City and Barcelona in the opening three rounds.

Les Parisiens got off to the best start imaginable against their La Liga counterparts, as Joao Neves broke the deadlock inside nine minutes before Desire Doue doubled the lead in the 12th.

Senny Mayulu added a third for PSG less than a minute after Villarreal had kicked off again, before Fabian Ruiz got in on the act with the visitors' fourth just a few moments later.

Ruiz's strike hit the back of the net with 16 minutes and two seconds on the clock, seeing PSG set a new record for the fastest time to score four goals in a single Champions League game.

PSG: The Champions League favourites again?

It’s ANOTHER goal for PSG ? Fabián Ruiz with a brilliant finish to make it four ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/kN6lYvEWOr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

After successfully completing their quest for back-to-back Champions League titles in 2025-26, PSG seemed to have lost their golden touch at the start of the current campaign.

Enrique's men edged out Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup but then failed to win any of their first three Ligue 1 fixtures, taking just two points from the first nine on offer.

However, the 6-1 crushing of Slovan Bratislava sparked a major revival for Les Parisiens, who have known nothing but wins since then, prevailing in nine straight games in all tournaments.

PSG's first half against Man City was almost unheard of from a visiting team at the Etihad, while putting four past Barcelona also underlined their credentials as genuine three-peat candidates.

The reigning European champions have also scored at least twice in eight of their nine victories in that sequence, and few would bet against them retaining their crown for the third year running.

Could PSG break another Champions League scoring record?

16:02 - Le Paris Saint-Germain vient d'établir le record de l'équipe la plus rapide à inscrire quatre buts en Ligue des Champions (16 minutes et 2 secondes). Survol. https://t.co/9XDC7SHs7B — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 3, 2026

Things got even better for PSG early in the second half against Villarreal, as Ruiz bagged his second of the night - and the champions' fifth - in the 50th minute.

Even if Les Parisiens do not net again at La Ceramica, they will be sitting on a staggering 19 goals from their first four games of the competition, an average of over 4.5 per match.

If Enrique's men make it all the way to the final while carrying on at their current scoring rate - and assuming they progress straight to the last 16 rather than going through the playoffs - they would end the competition with approximately 86 goals.

Such a total would obliterate the current single-season record for goals in the Champions League, jointly held by PSG themselves and the 1999-00 Barcelona team, who scored 45 each.

Much sterner tests are to come for PSG, and for the holders to keep scoring 4+ goals a game would be unheard of, but their own record is very much there for the taking.