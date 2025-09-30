Paris Saint-Germain reportedly outline their stance over a potential £105m sale for Manchester City-linked midfielder Joao Neves.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly ruled out a sale for Manchester City target Joao Neves, even if they receive a mammoth transfer offer.

The Citizens could look to bolster their engine room in 2026, especially as there is a possibility that players will depart in the next year.

Bernardo Silva has entered the final year of his contract, while Kalvin Phillips is likely to depart in January or next summer's transfer window.

Mateo Kovacic is another midfielder who faces an uncertain future after being linked with a potential move away in the summer market.

Man City suffer Neves transfer blow

With Man City open to midfield reinforcements, they have seemingly identified PSG's Neves as a possible transfer target.

According to Fichajes, Pep Guardiola's side are willing to spend as much as €120m (£105m) to prise Neves away from the Parc des Princes.

However, the report claims that PSG will not accept such a proposal and will not come to the negotiating table for any fee.

The Champions League winners view Neves as an important player and believe he can remain a key part of their squad for the long term.

PSG are certainly under no pressure to sanction Neves's departure, with the player under contract until the summer of 2029.

PSG determined to keep pivotal Neves

Neves may only be 21, but he has already established himself as a pivotal figure in Luis Enrique's side following his move from Benfica in 2024.

The youngster featured in 59 competitive matches during his first season with PSG, contributing seven goals and 10 assists to help the club win the Champions League, Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions.

Neves has started two of his three appearances in the current campaign, including his first senior hat-trick in a 6-3 victory over Toulouse.

The Portugal international is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but he will surely be thrown back into the starting lineup once he returns to full fitness.

Neves's talents as an all-round midfielder will be crucial if the French giants are to go close to replicating their significant success from last season.