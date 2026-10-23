Preview: Rio Ave vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

Rio Ave will look to build on their recent upturn in form when they welcome Famalicao to the Estadio dos Arcos for Sunday's Primeira Liga encounter.

Both sides enter the contest level on seven points after eight league matches, with the Vila do Conde hosts sitting 14th in the Portuguese top flight table, one place below their visitors due to an inferior goal difference.

Match preview

Rio Ave endured a difficult start to the season under Sotiris Silaidopoulos, who was dismissed after collecting just four points from the opening seven league fixtures, before former Arouca boss Vasco Seabra was appointed in early October.

The managerial change has already yielded encouraging results, as Seabra began his tenure with a dramatic 3-2 league victory over Nacional, despite the hosts having a numerical advantage for much of the second half after Joao Tome was sent off in the 55th minute.

After netting the winner in that win, Jalen Blessa proved decisive again six days later, scoring in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory over Louletano and send Rio Ave into the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal.

Despite those consecutive victories lifting the mood around the Estadio dos Arcos, the Vila do Conde outfit still have defensive concerns to address after conceding 17 goals in their opening eight league matches, with only Nacional shipping more in the division.

Rio Ave's home form also remains a concern, having recorded just one victory in their last eight top-flight matches on their own turf, stretching back to the previous campaign, although that solitary success came in their most recent outing at the Estadio dos Arcos.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Famalicao, meanwhile, have slipped down the table after finishing fifth last season, with their campaign becoming increasingly unsettled following Hugo Oliveira's departure for Strasbourg in July and the subsequent appointment of Carlos Carvalhal.

The experienced Portuguese coach was dismissed by mutual consent on October 19 following a 1-0 defeat to third-tier Paredes in the Taca de Portugal, leaving the club searching for another manager after he recorded just one victory in nine competitive matches.

That cup disappointment followed a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Alverca in the league, which ended Famalicao's four-match unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga, comprising three consecutive draws against Gil Vicente, Estrela Amadora and Sporting Lisbon before their victory over Nacional.

That success remains the Vila Nova side's only win in four top-flight away matches this season (D2, L1), offering some encouragement ahead of Sunday's trip to a Rio Ave outfit they have beaten just once in their last six visits to the Estadio dos Arcos, with the other five encounters ending in draws.

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

Rio Ave form (all competitions):

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

Famalicao form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rio Ave are expected to remain without Cezary Miszta, who is sidelined with a back injury, while Brandon Aguilera continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament problem.

Blesa has scored in three of his last four appearances across all competitions and is likely to lead the line again, having already registered three league goals this season.

Tome is expected to return to contention after serving his one-match suspension during the Taca de Portugal victory over Louletano.

Famalicao's managerial situation remains a key talking point ahead of Sunday's encounter, with no successor to Carvalhal confirmed and assistant coach Ricardo Silva expected to take charge.

Twenty-year-old defender Matheus Mattara was forced off with an injury during the league defeat to Alverca and remains a doubt after missing the subsequent cup loss to Paredes.

Georgios Koutsias has failed to score in his last two appearances, but the forward remains Famalicao's leading league scorer with five goals and is expected to spearhead their attack.

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Hugo; Tome, Ntoi, Mancha, Vrousai; Liavas, Patricio; Clemmensen, Sellouki, Bezerra; Blesa

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Ceravic; Pinheiro, Rofino, Van Breemen, Bondo; Pena, Szucs; Beeney, De Amorim, Sorriso; Koutsias

We say: Rio Ave 1-1 Famalicao

Rio Ave have shown signs of improvement under Seabra, but their defensive frailties could prevent them from capitalising fully on Famalicao's uncertain managerial situation.

The visitors have struggled for consistency and are facing another period of transition, although their strong record at the Estadio dos Arcos and Koutsias's goal-scoring form suggest they have enough quality to secure a point.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.