Preview: Rio Ave vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

Rio Ave are aiming for a resurgence following a change at the helm as they welcome fellow strugglers Nacional to Vila do Conde for matchday eight of the Primeira Liga campaign on Sunday.

Sotiris Sylaidopoulos was dismissed following the Vilacondenses’ gameweek seven defeat at Alverca, with former Arouca boss Vasco Seabra taking over the reins, and his first assignment comes against visitors who have lost each of their last five matches.

Match preview

Rio Ave endured a topsy-turvy campaign under Sylaidopoulos in his first season at the club, but the Greek coach was afforded enough time to steady the ship, with a more resilient finish to the 2025-26 campaign helping the side secure survival comfortably and finish 12th in the standings.

However, the 47-year-old was not given as much leeway this term after managing just one win in his side’s opening seven matches while suffering five defeats, leaving the Vila do Conde outfit 16th in the Primeira Liga table.

Although Rio Ave ended their losing start to the league campaign with an impressive victory at Estoril Praia on matchday three, they have since collected just one point from the subsequent five, which came in a thrilling draw with Estrela Amadora.

The Vilacondenses’ struggles stem from a lack of cutting edge in the final third, with only bottom-placed Estoril (three) and Casa Pia (three) finding the net less frequently than the Riovilistas, who have managed just five strikes in the Primeira Liga this season.

Interestingly, Rio Ave’s five defeats in 2026-27 have all come in matches in which they failed to score, drawing a blank against Gil Vicente, Porto, Sporting Lisbon and Santa Clara before their latest setback, a 1-0 reverse at Alverca that sealed Sylaidopoulos’s departure.

Seabra takes over following an impressive start to the season at Arouca, but he now faces a significant challenge with his new side, who will be looking to end a seven-game winless run at home in the league (D3, L4) on Sunday.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Nacional have also had a change in leadership of their own, with Alexandre Santos replacing the dismissed Joao Giao early last month, although the appointment has yet to spark an improvement in results.

Despite collecting four points from their opening two fixtures, the Alvinegros have since lost each of their last five matches, including both games under Santos, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Alverca before being thrashed 4-0 by Famalicao just before the international break.

That heavy loss against the Vila Nova outfit further exposed Nacional’s defensive frailties, with the visitors having conceded at least twice in each of their last four outings, while only Casa Pia (16) and this weekend’s hosts (15) have shipped more goals in the division this term.

There is little encouragement to be found in their away record, given the Madeiran club have managed just one victory in their last 16 league matches on the road (D5, L10), a run stretching back into the previous campaign, when they finished 14th in the table.

Currently 15th in the standings, Nacional must find a way to arrest their slide to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle, though they can draw encouragement from their victory over Rio Ave in the most recent meeting between the sides, even if the Funchal-based visitors are winless in their last eight league trips to Vila do Conde (D4, L4).



Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Rio Ave are expected to remain without goalkeeper Cezary Miszta, who has been sidelined by a back problem since the start of the season, while fellow long-term absentee Brandon Aguilera continues his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Midfielders Diogo Nascimento and Ryan Guilherme have also been dealing with injuries, with the October international break providing additional time for their recovery. However, their availability for Sunday's match remains uncertain.

Vítor Hugo made his debut in goal last time out, and the new manager could continue with the summer signing between the posts, potentially leaving Ennio van der Gouw on the bench once again.

Meanwhile, Nacional are expected to remain without Liziero, Filipe Soares, Wesley Gasolina, Ulisses Wilson and Leo Santos, all of whom are continuing their respective recoveries from injury.

Matheus Dias will also play no part in this fixture after receiving a red card in the defeat to Famalicao, leaving him suspended for Sunday's encounter.



Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Hugo; Tome, Petrasso, Garcia, Amaral; Nikitscher, Ntoi; Bezerra, Blessa, Gaicik; Tamble

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Marin; Ze Victor, Goncalves, I Fernandes, De la Cruz; Labidi, Djalo, Kokolo; Baeza, Song; Ruan

We say: Rio Ave 1-1 Nacional

Both sides enter this encounter short on confidence, suggesting there may be little to separate them in terms of attacking quality, so we expect a stalemate, even if the hosts have plenty to prove under their new manager.



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