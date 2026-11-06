Preview: Rio Ave vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

Braga will be looking to secure back-to-back league victories for the second time this season when they travel to Vila do Conde on Sunday to face a struggling Rio Ave side.

An emphatic win over Famalicao on November 1 lifted Franclim Carvalho's men to eighth in the Primeira Liga table with 14 points from 10 matches, while the hosts have managed just two league victories and currently sit 16th.

Match preview

Despite finishing in the top four last season, Braga missed out on a Europa League place after second-tier Torreense secured the spot by stunning Sporting Lisbon in the Taca de Portugal final, meaning the Archbishops would have entered this campaign targeting a return to the top three and more secure continental qualification.

However, the Arsenalists find themselves six points behind fifth-placed Arouca after winning just four of their opening 10 league fixtures (D2, L4), although they ended a three-match losing run in the Primeira Liga with a commanding 3-0 victory over Famalicao last weekend.

That result offered some measure of revenge after Braga suffered a penalty shootout defeat to the same Minho rivals in the Taca da Liga four days earlier, while also giving Carvalho his first top-flight win since succeeding the sacked Carlos Vicens in mid-October.

Carvalho, whose first victory in charge came against Gent in the Conference League, also guided his side to a goalless draw away to Aarhus in midweek, meaning the Arsenalists have now gone two consecutive matches across all competitions without conceding.

However, there is still room for improvement in attack, particularly after Braga failed to score in Denmark despite registering 26 shots, including nine on target, while only Gil Vicente (eight) have scored fewer than the Archbishops' 12 league goals among teams currently in the top 12.

The Arsenalists’ attacking shortcomings have been particularly evident away from home, where they have drawn a blank in each of their last five matches across all competitions and gone without a victory in that period, losing three times, including a 1-0 defeat to Nacional on their most recent league trip.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Rio Ave, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistency since Vasco Seabra took charge, winning once and losing twice in his three league matches after replacing Sotiris Silaidopoulos in October.

Seabra began his tenure with a 3-2 top-flight win over Nacional, but despite beating lower-league Louletano in the Taca de Portugal, his side suffered a 4-0 league defeat to Famalicao before losing 2-1 to Academico de Viseu last weekend, despite Miguel Patricio opening the scoring.

Defensive problems have been a recurring theme for the Vila do Conde outfit, who have conceded a league-high 23 goals this season, at least four more than any other side in the division, while their attack has offered little relief after finding the net just nine times.

The Vilacondenses' defensive frailties have been particularly apparent on home soil, where they have conceded multiple goals in each of their five league matches this term, recording just one win and a draw alongside three losses.

Rio Ave can, however, take some encouragement from their recent home meetings with Braga, having avoided defeat in each of the last three, including a 2-1 victory when the sides last met in Vila do Conde in March 2025, while their most recent encounter at the venue ended in a 2-2 draw in August 2025.



Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

Rio Ave form (all competitions):

Braga Primeira Liga form:

Braga form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Rio Ave goalkeeper Cezary Miszta (back) and defender Nelson Abbey remain unavailable, while Pedro Amaral is a doubt after missing each of the last three league outings.

Enner Van der Gouw was preferred to Vitor Hugo between the posts last time out and could retain his place, while Patricio is also expected to feature again after getting on the scoresheet in that encounter.

Andre Ntoi picked up a red card in stoppage time last time out and is expected to serve a suspension, leaving him unavailable for Sunday's contest.

Braga are expected to remain without Sikou Niakate, who is working his way back from a lengthy Achilles tendon injury that has kept him sidelined since April.

Gabriel Silva is also a doubt after missing the last three matches, although Bright Arrey-Mbi appears to have returned to full fitness after making a brief appearance in the midweek match against Aarhus.



Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Tome, Pertasso, Mancha, Vrousai; Nascimento, Liavas; Clemmensen, Patricio, Bezerra; Blesa

Braga possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Gomez, Lagerbielke, Barcia, Travassos; Gorby, Dorgeles, Moutinho; G Martinez, P Victor, Horta

We say: Rio Ave 1-2 Braga

Rio Ave's defensive record makes it difficult to see them keeping a resurgent Braga attack at bay, and although the visitors have struggled for goals on their travels, their commanding display against Famalicao suggests they could have enough to edge Sunday's contest.

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