Leeds United transfer news: Whites joined by Spanish side in Issouf Sissokho race?

Leeds United have reportedly been joined by Levante in the race for Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Issouf Sissokho.

Daniel Farke's side secured a respectable share of the spoils at the base of Sunderland last time out, with goalkeeper James Trafford keeping a clean sheet in a goalless draw at the Stadium of Light.

Another away trip in the Premier League is on the agenda for the Whites on Saturday afternoon, when Europa League-competing Bournemouth welcome the Yorkshire side to the Vitality Stadium.

Following eight matches of the new top-flight campaign, Farke's men have collected 11 points and sit in a respectable seventh spot in the Premier League standings, four points behind the top four.

A host of Leeds' new signings have impressed at the beginning of this campaign, especially centre-back Tarik Muharemovic, who has supposedly attracted interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds joined by Levante in 2027 Sissokho chase?

According to Africafoot, a new European contender has joined the list of potential suitors for Maccabi Tel Aviv's Sissokho, who has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Israeli top flight.

The report claims that La Liga outfit Levante are plotting a January swoop for the 24-year-old, with the club already making direct contact with the Mali international's representatives ahead of the New Year.

It is understood that Levante are putting together an initial bid totalling around £2m for Sissokho as they look to move ahead of the likes of Leeds in the race for the former Bordeaux man.

As well as the Spanish outfit, it is believed that Primeira Liga side Braga are also keen on securing the services of the Malian, who has played in Europa League and Conference League qualifying this term.

Sissokho's current deal at Maccabi expires at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season, however, the Tel Aviv club have the option to extend the player's terms by a further 12 months.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer

Leeds' midfield situation

On the fringes of the XI during Leeds' first year back in the Premier League in 2025-26, Ao Tanaka has stepped up to a starting spot so far this campaign alongside Wales international Ethan Ampadu.

Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach are also valued members of the midfield arsenal of the Whites, who are looking to compete in the top half of the Premier League standings this season.

However, yet to feature in a competitive match this term to date, Bulgaria's Ilia Gruev is facing an uncertain future at Elland Road, and Maccabi's Sissokho could be a feasible replacement next summer.