Leeds injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Bournemouth: Daniel James, Joe Rodon, Nico Elvedi latest

Leeds United will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a contest against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.
Daniel Farke's team are currently seventh in the Premier League table, picking up 11 points from their opening eight matches of the campaign.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before their clash with Bournemouth, who sit 13th in the division on nine points.
Joe Rodon
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Bournemouth)
Rodon is closing in on a return to action following a hamstring issue, and there is a chance that the defender could be in the squad against Bournemouth.
Mateo Joseph
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Joseph has not played since sustaining a knee injury on loan at Mallorca earlier this year, and the attacker remains a long-term absentee for Leeds.
Daniel James
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Bournemouth)
James has recently been sidelined due to a back injury, but the attacker could return to the squad for the clash with Bournemouth.
Nico Elvedi
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Bournemouth)
Elvedi was absent against Sunderland last time out through illness, but the centre-back should return to the squad against Bournemouth.
LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST
Leeds have no players banned for the clash with Bournemouth.