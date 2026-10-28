Leeds injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Bournemouth: Daniel James, Joe Rodon, Nico Elvedi latest

Leeds United will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a contest against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke's team are currently seventh in the Premier League table, picking up 11 points from their opening eight matches of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before their clash with Bournemouth, who sit 13th in the division on nine points.

© Iconsport / Lee Keuneke / Every Second Media

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Bournemouth)

Rodon is closing in on a return to action following a hamstring issue, and there is a chance that the defender could be in the squad against Bournemouth.

Mateo Joseph

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Joseph has not played since sustaining a knee injury on loan at Mallorca earlier this year, and the attacker remains a long-term absentee for Leeds.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Bournemouth)

James has recently been sidelined due to a back injury, but the attacker could return to the squad for the clash with Bournemouth.

© Iconsport / Lee Keuneke/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Bournemouth)

Elvedi was absent against Sunderland last time out through illness, but the centre-back should return to the squad against Bournemouth.

LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST

Leeds have no players banned for the clash with Bournemouth.