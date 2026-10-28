Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Chelsea: Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo latest

Manchester United will continue their Premier League campaign away to Chelsea on Saturday.

The Red Devils are currently 16th in the Premier League table, picking up seven points from their opening eight matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Chelsea, who are up in fifth position in the division.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Chelsea)

Rashford missed out against Como and Bournemouth due to a hip issue, and the Englishman needs to be assessed ahead of the clash with Chelsea.

© Imago / APL

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 3 (vs. Roma)

Mainoo remains on the sidelines with an unspecified issue, but the midfielder could be back on the field for the European clash with Roma next week.

Luke Shaw

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Aston Villa)

Shaw will remain sidelined for Man United's next two matches at least due to an ongoing injury problem, but he could return against Aston Villa on November 8.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: Unknown

Sesko is dealing with a recurrence of a shin injury that he initially suffered at the end of last season, and the striker could allegedly be missing until the start of 2027.

Patrick Dorgu

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Dorgu suffered a hamstring issue while representing Denmark during the September/October international break and is out for a number of weeks.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match.