Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Chelsea: Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo latest

Manchester United will continue their Premier League campaign away to Chelsea on Saturday.
The Red Devils are currently 16th in the Premier League table, picking up seven points from their opening eight matches of the 2026-27 campaign.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Chelsea, who are up in fifth position in the division.
Manuel Ugarte
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.
Marcus Rashford
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hip
Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Chelsea)
Rashford missed out against Como and Bournemouth due to a hip issue, and the Englishman needs to be assessed ahead of the clash with Chelsea.
Kobbie Mainoo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: November 3 (vs. Roma)
Mainoo remains on the sidelines with an unspecified issue, but the midfielder could be back on the field for the European clash with Roma next week.
Luke Shaw
Status: Out
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Aston Villa)
Shaw will remain sidelined for Man United's next two matches at least due to an ongoing injury problem, but he could return against Aston Villa on November 8.
Benjamin Sesko
Status: Out
Type of injury: Shin
Possible return date: Unknown
Sesko is dealing with a recurrence of a shin injury that he initially suffered at the end of last season, and the striker could allegedly be missing until the start of 2027.
Patrick Dorgu
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Dorgu suffered a hamstring issue while representing Denmark during the September/October international break and is out for a number of weeks.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no players banned for this match.