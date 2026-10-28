Arsenal legend defends transfer failings after embarrassing Fleetwood loss - "Fact of life"

Arsenal should be cut some slack over their failure to sign a new big-money attacker over the summer, as players wanting to remain at their current clubs is a "fact of life", Gunners legend Nigel Winterburn has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Mikel Arteta's lack of world-class attacking talent was brutally exposed on Tuesday evening, as Arsenal were dumped out of the EFL Cup in embarrassing circumstances in a penalty-shootout loss to League Two Fleetwood Town.

To make matters worse, Max Dowman's red card for violent conduct now carries a three-game suspension, meaning he joins the injured Bukayo Saka (quad) and Christos Tzolis (hamstring) on the sidelines.

As a result, Arteta has now been left with Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze as his only wide options for Sunday's Premier League blockbuster away to Liverpool, unless Tzolis recovers in time to make the trip to Anfield.

Tuesday's humiliating exit arguably highlighted Arsenal's transfer window failings, as the Gunners relentlessly pursued Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez but were snubbed by the Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid talents.

Links with Bradley Barcola also went nowhere, as the Frenchman joined Liverpool in a nine-figure deal, but Winterburn believes that Arsenal's shortcomings must be caveated by players simply having different desires.

Winterburn defends Arsenal transfer failings after Alvarez, Vini Jr snubs

© Iconsport / Zuma

"I think they tried," Winterburn told Sports Mole. "If the reports are true, the players they wanted included Vinicius Junior and Barcola. Vinicius stayed, and Barcola chose Liverpool for a huge fee.

"Do they need a left-sided player? I’d say yes, but don’t ask me who, because the players I’d want are already at huge clubs.

"You have to ask why those players would leave. Sometimes we say, 'Why don’t we go and get him?' But they may be happy where they are. They’re at big clubs and don’t want to join yours. That’s hard to accept, but it’s a fact of life."

Real Madrid winger Vinicius was supposedly genuinely tempted by Arsenal's astronomical offer, but the Brazil international ultimately signed a new deal with Los Blancos, which was the expected outcome throughout the summer saga.

Meanwhile, Alvarez only had eyes for a move to Barcelona, which Atletico publicly refused to sanction, but there is still hope for Arsenal in their pursuit of the Argentine following his apology to Atletico supporters.

What attackers can Arsenal sign in 2027?

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

With the Vinicius pursuit dead in the water and Alvarez still showing no desire to return to England, Arsenal have been linked with a plethora of other attackers, albeit none that can be accurately described as a world-beater.

The only potential exception is Paris Saint-Germain's Desire Doue, but Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their efforts to sign the Frenchman, who is progressing in talks over a new deal with Les Parisiens.

Alternative targets include Alvarez's Atletico teammate Alex Baena, whom Arsenal are reportedly considering a January move for, and Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora, also tracked by Liverpool.

Eintracht Frankurt starlet Can Uzun and Monza forward Gustavo Varela have also been mooted as potential 2027 targets amid ongoing concerns over Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, who have just four goals between them so far this season.

Nigel Winterburn was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Casino Kings.