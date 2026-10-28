Arsenal handed triple injury concern ahead of Liverpool clash as Mikel Arteta drops latest update

Arsenal have been handed fresh injury concerns ahead of their Premier League showdown with Liverpool after suffering a shock Carabao Cup exit to Fleetwood Town.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed that Riccardo Calafiori and Noni Madueke missed the defeat, while Declan Rice also finished Arsenal's 2-0 win over Everton with a problem.

The north Londoners must now assess the fitness of three regular first-team options before travelling to Anfield, where they will be desperate to respond to their cup disappointment.

What did Mikel Arteta say after Arsenal's defeat to Fleetwood Town?

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Arsenal's Carabao Cup campaign came to a stunning end as the League Two strugglers defeated the Premier League champions on penalties to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Arteta made nine changes from Saturday's victory over Everton, combining young prospects with players who have not featured regularly in the starting XI. However, the Arsenal manager revealed that three notable absentees were dealing with fitness issues rather than simply being rested.

When asked about the players missing from the squad and whether he regretted resting anyone, Arteta said (via football.london): "[Riccardo] Calafiori was out, Noni [Madueke] was out with an ankle [problem], and Declan [Rice] finished with a problem the other day [vs Everton]. That's why I had to substitute him."

Calafiori was therefore unavailable for the trip to Highbury, while Madueke's ankle issue also kept him out of contention. Rice's situation will be particularly important to monitor after he was forced off against Everton with a problem.

Arsenal's defeat was made all the more painful by the circumstances. Aaron Loupalo-Bi gave Fleetwood an unexpected first-half lead before Viktor Gyokeres equalised after the break, but the Gunners could not find a winner.

Teenager Max Dowman was sent off late on, and Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch produced a series of saves before his side prevailed in the shootout.

Worrying injury news ahead of facing Liverpool at Anfield

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Arsenal could hardly have picked a worse time to face fresh fitness questions over three established first-team players, with Liverpool providing a far tougher test than their League Two opponents.

Calafiori's availability would offer Arteta another defensive option, while Madueke can provide pace and attacking threat out wide - even more so in the absence of already-injured duo Bukayo Saka and Christos Tzolis. Rice, meanwhile, is particularly influential in midfield, making his fitness arguably the biggest concern of the three.

Liverpool will be keen to take advantage if Arsenal are short of key personnel, especially with the reigning champions needing to bounce back quickly from their embarrassing cup exit.

There is no confirmation that any of the three players will miss the Anfield clash just yet, so Arsenal supporters will be hoping the problems prove minor.

Nonetheless, Arteta will need positive updates from his medical team to have the strongest possible squad available for a crucial league fixture.