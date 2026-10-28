Chelsea now 'primed to launch move' for £42m Alex Scott alternative amid fresh contract uncertainty

Chelsea are among the teams monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari as they consider alternatives to AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott.

The 23-year-old has established himself as an important player under Fabian Hurzeler, but uncertainty over his contract has raised the possibility of a departure.

With several top European clubs also tracking his situation, the Blues could face significant competition if they decide to pursue a move.

Chelsea ready to pounce on Yasin Ayari amid uncertain Brighton future

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Ayari's situation at Brighton, with TEAMtalk reporting that Xabi Alonso views the Swedish international as a potential option to strengthen their midfield.

Sporting director Paul Winstanley is already familiar with the player from his previous role at the Seagulls, potentially giving Chelsea an advantage as they assess their options.

However, Scott remains Chelsea's leading target, with Ayari emerging as a viable alternative amid uncertainty over his future at the Amex Stadium.

Ayari joined Brighton from AIK in 2023 and has become one of their most important performers this season, contributing energetic displays and important goals.

His current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, although Brighton hold an option to extend it by a further year until 2028. Negotiations over a longer-term agreement have reportedly proved difficult despite discussions taking place over several months.

Brighton are keen to retain the midfielder and protect his value, but interest from elsewhere could complicate their efforts. Alongside Chelsea, the likes of Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also 'primed to launch a move' for him, while AC Milan, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked.

Ayari's market value is reportedly around €50m (£42m), meaning Brighton could demand a substantial fee despite his contractual uncertainty.

Is Yasin Ayari a suitable alternative to Alex Scott?

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea could have a compelling alternative in Ayari, particularly if the reported £42m valuation proves accurate.

Scott is clearly Alonso's preferred target, but Ayari could cost considerably less than Bournemouth's highly-rated £100m midfielder, potentially allowing the Blues to strengthen other areas of their squad with the money saved.

The Brighton star also has substantial Premier League experience and has demonstrated an ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch. His high work rate, stamina and tactical awareness make him effective defensively, while his improving passing and ability to play through pressure help him progress possession.

Crucially, Ayari appears capable of operating in multiple midfield roles, offering the Blues greater tactical flexibility rather than simply providing a like-for-like replacement for one player.

There are still questions over whether he can maintain his current level at a club with Chelsea's expectations, while Brighton will be determined to secure the best possible outcome.

However, if the Blues cannot land Scott, Ayari looks a credible alternative who could offer Premier League pedigree, versatility and potentially better value in the transfer market.