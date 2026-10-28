Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Crystal Palace: James Maddison, Savio, Lucas Bergvall latest

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their Premier League campaign with a clash against London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

Spurs are 14th in the Premier League table, picking up nine points from their first eight matches, and they have been victorious in their last two league fixtures.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Palace in Saturday's late start.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

An ankle injury sustained in training is still sidelining Mudryk, with the attacker not expected to be back on the field until at least November 7.

Xavi Simons

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Simons suffered a severe knee injury back in April, and the Netherlands international will not be available for selection until the early stages of 2027.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert is another Tottenham player sidelined due to a serious knee injury, but the attacker is expected to be back on the pitch before the end of 2026.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Savio is facing a period on the sidelines with a muscular problem, and he faces a battle to be back on the field before the end of November.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

Bergvall is currently sidelined for Tottenham due to a knee injury, with the midfielder not expected to be back until the clash with Leeds.

Destiny Udogie

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Tottenham need to make a late check on Udogie, with the defender suffering a knee injury in the recent clash with Manchester United.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Maddison was forced off against Chelsea last time out due to a groin issue, and it is unclear at this stage how long the attacker will be on the sidelines, but a spot in the squad against Palace has not been ruled out at this stage.

Tosin Adarabioyo

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Tosin was absent against Chelsea last time out due to a calf issue; the centre-back will need to be assessed ahead of the game with Palace.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Rodrigo Bentancur

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

Bentancur remains suspended for Tottenham following his red card in the team's 1-1 draw with Man United earlier this month.