Sunderland vs. Leeds lineups confirmed: Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts, Brian Brobbey call made

Sunderland and Leeds United have revealed their starting lineups for Sunday's 4.30pm Premier League kickoff at the Stadium of Light.

Both the Black Cats and Whites came into gameweek eight with concerns surrounding their main strikers, as Sunderland's Brian Brobbey and Leeds' Dominic Calvert-Lewin were doubtful due to injury.

However, the pair have both been given the green light to lead their respective lines on Wearside, Brobbey as part of a Sunderland side featuring three changes from their 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last weekend.

Nilson Angulo also returns to Regis Le Bris's attack alongside Chris Rigg and Enzo Le Fee, while Brobbey takes the place of Timor Tuterov despite the latter's goal against Lech Poznan in the Europa League in midweek.

Angulo's inclusion means that Trai Hume drops to right-back and Nordi Mukiele - who slammed Sunderland as arrogant following last weekend's defeat - shifts across to centre-back to cover for the suspended Kevin Danso.

Regis Le Bris has also opted to promote Luke O'Nien to the starting XI, as Omar Alderete drops to the bench for a Sunderland side bidding to snap a four-game losing run in the Premier League.

Sunderland vs. Leeds lineups: Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts as Noah Okafor benched

? Your #LUFC XI... https://t.co/9qu7ItuvOz — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 25, 2026

As for Leeds, Daniel Farke has also made three changes from the 1-1 draw with Manchester United last weekend, two of which have been partially enforced by injury.

Anton Stach (foot) and Noah Okafor (adductor) are only fit enough for places on the bench, so Harry Wilson and Brenden Aaronson have been drafted into the first XI for the visitors.

The Welshman and American will comprise two-thirds of the Leeds attack alongside Calvert-Lewin, who also took a whack to the foot against the Red Devils but has been cleared to start at the Stadium of Light.

Farke has also made one alteration to the Leeds backline, bringing in Jaka Bijol alongide Tarik Muharemovic and James Justin, with Nico Elvedi not in the squad at all.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of kickoff, Farke revealed the reason for Elvedi's absence, confirming that the 30-year-old is missing due to illness.

Sunderland will climb off the bottom of the Premier League table with all three points against Leeds, who will conversely draw level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea if they prevail.

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, O'Nien, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Angulo, Rigg, Le Fee; Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Methalie, Alderete, Diarra, Ahoka, Talbi, Fofana, Riquelme, Tuterov

Leeds XI: Trafford; Muharemovic, Bijol, Justin; Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Zetterer, Cresswell, Bard, Longstaff, Gruev, Stach, Okafor, Bahoya, Nmecha