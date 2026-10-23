Preview: Sunderland vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

Bottom-of-the-table Sunderland will be desperate for Premier League points on Sunday, when they host Leeds United at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are hoping to avoid a fifth consecutive top-flight defeat this weekend, while the Whites are eyeing a first win in four games.

Match preview

Regis Le Bris's Sunderland enjoyed an exceptional 2025-26 campaign after earning promotion from the Championship, finishing seventh and qualifying for the Europa League in the process.

However, the Black Cats have endured a disastrous start this time around, currently languishing in 20th with just four points to their name, seven matches into the season.

On Thursday, Le Bris's side surrendered the lead to draw 1-1 with Lech Poznan in the Europa League, a result that means the team have now won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing three.

In their most recent Premier League outing, Sunderland were throughly beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth, a dire showing that prompted right-back Nordi Mukiele to admit the squad had perhaps become arrogant after last term's success.

Keen to see the Black Cats turn things around on Sunday, fans of the hosts will take heart from the fact their club have won three of their five outings at the Stadium of Light this season, keeping clean sheets in each of those victories.

© Iconsport / SPI

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke's Leeds finished 14th last term but are now dreaming of climbing up into the top five ahead of this weekend's trip to Wearside.

The Whites are seventh in the table with 10 points as things stand, two behind fifth-placed Liverpool, who are set to face Brighton on Sunday.

With that goal in mind, Farke's side will be buoyed by the fact they have only lost one of their last four matches, drawing 1-1 with Manchester United most recently.

However, it is notable that the Peacocks have only come out on top in one of their past seven matches across all competitions - 4-1 against Newcastle United on September 14.

Additionally, the visitors have won just once on the road in the Premier League this season, and have conceded eight goals in their last two away matches overall.

Sunderland Premier League form:

Sunderland form (all competitions):

Leeds United Premier League form:

Leeds United form (all competitions):

Team News

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Sunderland are likely to be without striker Wilson Isidor once again, though Brian Brobbey, who sat out against Lech Poznan, "Should be ready for Leeds," according to Le Bris.

Left winger Romaine Mundle is also sidelined due to a knee injury, though Trai Hume, Habib Diarra and Enzo Le Fee should be on hand to support Brobbey up top.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Dan Ballard is recovering from a hamstring injury, while fellow centre-back Kevin Danso is suspended after being sent off against Bournemouth, and versatile full-back Thomas Meunier has a hamstring issue of his own.

In their absence, Omar Alderete and Luke O'Nien look set to start at the heart of Le Bris's defence, flanked by Nordi Mukiele and Reinildo.

As for Leeds, they have a number of concerns in forward areas, with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin a doubt after suffering a bruised foot, while question marks remain about Anton Stach and Noah Okafor given the duo are struggling with adductor issues.

Right-sided striker Mateo Joseph is also undergoing rehabilitation following his anterior cruciate ligament injury, and speedster Dan James is a doubt with a back injury, so Lukas Nmecha may start up top on Sunday, supplied by Harry Wilson and Brenden Aaronson.

Elsewhere, centre-back Joe Rodon is a few weeks out from returning from a hamstring injury, but Tarik Muharemovic, Nico Elvedi and James Justin will be ready to start in Farke's three-man defence.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Aaronson; Nmecha

We say: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds United

Sunderland have struggled throughout the season so far, but they could earn a point by drawing on the strength of their home support.

Leeds will be motivated by the chance of catching Liverpool this weekend, and are likely to deliver a sprinted performance on the road.

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